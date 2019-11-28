Kia Telluride named MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year

Kia Motors America’s (KMA) largest vehicle ever — the Telluride — has been awarded 2020 SUV of the Year by MotorTrend.
“The Telluride has been an undeniable success since its launch earlier this year, with an impressive number of consumers rediscovering Kia in the highly competitive SUV segment and more than 45,000 units sold to-date,” said Michael Cole, president, KMA. “Earning MotorTrend’s coveted SUV of the Year award is an honor and a historic moment for the brand, serving to further reinforce Kia’s transformation to a world-class automaker.”
Designed in California and assembled in Georgia, the 2020 Telluride’s bold and boxy shape and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and possibility.
“This year’s MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition was one of the most competitive we’ve ever had, which makes Kia Telluride’s win all the more significant,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh.”
“Telluride absolutely nails our awards criteria — it’s gorgeous, spacious, technology-laden, and offers a great ride for an astonishingly fair price. Congratulations to Kia and the Telluride team.”
With a more than 20-year history, the MotorTrend SUV of the Year award is one of the most sought-after honors by global automotive manufacturers.