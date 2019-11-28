Charriol displays full range at Bahrain boutique

Swiss watch and jewelry brand Charriol displays the essence of its slogan, “Art de vivre la Difference” or the art of living the difference, to the full at its boutique at City Center Bahrain.

Founded in Geneva in 1983, Charriol is distributed worldwide through around 3,200 retailers, 485 corners and 250 boutiques, mostly in Asia and the Middle East region. ULD Trading WLL is distributing the brand as a sole agent in Bahrain for more than a year now.

The boutique is spread over 60 square meters. The brand’s signature plum color glows warmly against light-colored backgrounds. Functional and adaptable furniture provides a beautiful setting for presenting products by categories or themes, in step with the seasons.

The boutique at City Center Bahrain has been welcoming clients and fans since 2018.

An event organized at the boutique on Nov. 12 was attended by the brand’s new chairwoman Coralie Charriol Paul, daughter of founder Philippe Charriol.

“In its new ‘embassy,’ Charriol presents the entire range of its creations. Creations intended mainly for women, but which are nonetheless mindful of men. The broad array of watches is complemented by jewelry collections in gold, silver or steel — original models designed by Coralie Charriol — along with bags, accounting for a large proportion of sales, that vary from one season to another, writing instruments and other accessories highlighting the distinctive brand character,” a statement said.