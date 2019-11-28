You are here

  Libya's eastern parliament condemns deal with Turkey

Libya’s eastern parliament condemns deal with Turkey

A handout picture taken and released on November 27, 2019, by the Turkish Presidential Press service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3R) and Fayez al-Sarraj (3L), the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and their delegations posing during their meeting in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 28 November 2019
AP

Libya’s eastern parliament condemns deal with Turkey

  • This parliament is allied with the self-styled Libyan National Army
  • Erdogan’s office said Thursday that the Turkish leader and Sarraj, reached an agreement on the delineation of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea
Updated 28 November 2019
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s eastern parliament denounced Thursday a maritime and security cooperation deal between the Tripoli-based UN-backed government and Turkey as a “flagrant breach” of the country’s security and sovereignty.
This parliament is allied with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which launched an offensive under the command of Gen. Khalifa Haftar in April to capture the capital from the Government of National Accord led by Fayez Sarraj.
Since 2015, Libya has been divided between two competing governments, in the east based in Benghazi and in the west in Tripoli. While the LNA and the eastern government enjoy the support of France, Russia and key Arab countries, the Tripoli-based government is backed by Italy, Turkey and Qatar.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said Thursday that the Turkish leader and Sarraj, reached an agreement on the delineation of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea while in Istanbul the previous day. The two leaders also signed a security and military cooperation agreement. Erdogan’s office did not provide additional details.
The eastern parliament’s Foreign and International Cooperation Committee issued a statement Thursday saying the deal amounts to a “defense pact” and grants the Turkish government the right to use Libyan airspace and waters as well as build military bases on Libyan soil.
The agreement “does not only threaten the Libyan national security but also threatens the Arab national security and peace in the Mediterranean Sea,” read the statement.
Separately, the Libyan national oil company said Thursday that it resumed operations at the El-Fil oil field, following an earlier suspension due to fighting between armed factions.
The company’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, declared Wednesday that operations were halted after clashes had erupted and militants allied with the UN-supported government had attacked guards protecting the field.
The facility, which pumps out 75,000 barrels a day was slightly damaged by the clashes and none of the workers were wounded, read a statement posted on the company’s official Facebook page.
“I remind all parties that oil and gas fields are the main source of revenues in Libya and safeguarding them will benefit all Libyans. Hence, they should not be dealt with as military targets,” said Sanalla.

Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

ALGIERS: Young Algerians protesting against a presidential election candidate scuffled with riot police in an eastern town late on Wednesday, residents said, as pressure builds between the ruling elite and its opponents before the contested Dec. 12 vote.

Peaceful mass protests have taken place weekly this year across Algeria, dislodging the veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April and continuing to demand that the rest of the old guard of leaders step aside.

Both protesters and police have mostly avoided any violence since the start of the mass demonstrations in February.

Protesters oppose the election to replace Bouteflika, saying it cannot be fair so long as his allies retain positions of power and the army plays a role in politics.

Since the start of the official election campaign earlier this month, the number of protests has increased and the authorities have detained more demonstrators.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters in Bouira, 100 km east of Algiers, prevented one of the candidates, Ali Benflis, from leading a campaign rally.

They surrounded the meeting room and chanted “No election with the gang!” a reference to the ruling hierarchy, before scuffles broke out with riot police.

Several protesters were injured, the local residents said. “It’s quiet this morning,” said one Bouira resident, Akli Said. He added that several protesters had been arrested, but there was no official confirmation from the Justice Ministry.

The army, the strongest institution in the country, has repeatedly said that the election is the only solution to end the crisis.

Dozens of key decision makers from Bouteflika’s era are behind bars in cases of alleged corruption including two ex prime ministers, 12 ministers, two intelligence chiefs and senior generals.

A low turnout would mean that Algeria’s next president would have little margin of maneuver to reform the economy and diversify it away from oil and gas sales.

The crash of the oil price since 2014 has hit Algeria’s annual petroleum revenues, a mainstay of the economy, which have halved from around $60 billion to $30 billion.

Topics: Algeria

