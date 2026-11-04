DUBAI: Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Americans have rejected the Iran ‌war, ‌and the ‌US government should not ignore public opinion by attacking his country again.

“Americans said NO TO ‌WAR, ‌and we ‌endorse this ‌message. If the US govt betrays their public ‌will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf posted on X.