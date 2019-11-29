You are here

  Retail investors snap up $10 billion Aramco shares

Saudi Aramco’s research and development center in Dhahran. (AFP)
Updated 29 November 2019
Frank Kane

  • Offer likely to be oversubscribed when bigger institutional tranche closes next week and will be priced at top of the range
  • The institutional tranche of the Saudi Aramco IPO remains open for another week
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian investors have gone for the retail trance of the Saudi Aramco initiative public offering (IPO) in their millions, with the record-breaking share offer fully subscribed even before it closes.

That outcome makes it virtually certain that the offer will be oversubscribed when the bigger institutional tranche closes next week, and will be priced at the top of the range, making it the biggest IPO ever. 

Samba Capital, the lead manager for the offering, said that some 3.7m nationals, resident expatriates and eligible GCC citizens had taken up the offer, committing SAR32.5bn ($8.66bn) to purchase 1.02bn shares in Aramco, or 0.5 per cent of its total capital.

Rania Nashar, Samba deputy chairman, said: “The growing level of demand among retail investors - as reflected in the day to day subscription results - is demonstrative of the high level of confidence in Saudi Aramco’s investment proposition and the promising financial prospects of the company.

“Furthermore, the IPO results reflect the belief of the investment community and the Saudi population in the economic and strategic direction the Kingdom is taking,” she added.

Advisers to the IPO believe that the level of subscriptions could top 5 million by the time the retail trace closes, easily beating the previous record for IPO subscriptions set by National Commercial Bank.

They were also encouraged by the fact that well over half of the new Aramco shareholders bought shares via ATMa and via internet banking, as opposed to personal visits to banking branches. “That shows a level of sophistication among the new shareholders. They did their homework properly,” said one adviser.

Retain investors outside the Kingdom can still buy an interest in the IPO via specialist finds set up in other jurisdictions that operate as qualified financial institutions in Saudi Arabia. Dubai-based Dalma Capital is one of the firms offering investors products that will allow non-Saudi investors to access the IPO from outside the Kingdom.

The institutional trance of the offer - comprising at least a further 1 per cent of the total -  remains open until for another week. Aramco executives are marketing the IPO in region financial centers like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and big institutional investors in the UAE, Kuwait and elsewhere are believed to be considering taking substantial stakes in the IPO.

Aramco and its advisers decided not to market the IPO in other financial centers in Europe and north America after they were satisfied it would attract sufficient interest in the Middle East and Asia. But western financial institutions can still buy shares in the offer via the Tadawul, which has relaxed the rules specially for the IPO.

Some western institutions intend to buy Aramco shares to meet their commitments under their passive investment  requirements that oblige them to buy the constituent stocks  in certain indices.

Topics: Aramco IPO Saudi Aramco Tadawul

Man City owners expand empire

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

  • Mumbai City FC deal comes a day after Abu Dhabi-owned CFG becomes most valuable soccer group in the world
MUMBAI: The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy 65 percent of Indian soccer team Mumbai City FC, expanding their global stable of clubs to eight in countries from China to Japan to the US.

The City Football Group (CFG) announced the deal just a day after it agreed to sell a stake to the US private equity firm Silver Lake for $500 million, making it the most valuable soccer group in the world with a $4.8 billion price tag.

While rivals such as Manchester United have focused on building their brand and global following based on one team, CFG has acquired clubs around the world and modelled them on the Manchester City style of play and off-field organization.

The strategy has helped to boost the exposure and popularity of the Premier League champions, whose fortunes have been transformed after decades in the doldrums thanks to an infusion of cash from Abu Dhabi since 2008.

Announcing the Mumbai City deal, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano said that the group had been looking for years at soccer in India and the Indian Super League (ISL), which is currently in its sixth season.

“Our goal is long term, we are here to stay,” he told a news conference in Mumbai. 

“We are not here to lose money, we will look to help the league generally improve so that everybody makes money, including us. It will take time, we are patient.”

Mumbai City FC’s home ground is the Mumbai Football Arena, which has a capacity of just 8,000 while the team is sitting in
seventh place in the 10-team ISL after five games.

“We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian Football as a whole,” CFG Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in the statement.

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that CFG, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was likely to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City.

Existing shareholders in the Mumbai club, including Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and chartered accountant Bimal Parekh, will control the remaining 35 percent stake.

Cricket-mad India is a massive underachiever as far as soccer is concerned and the country of 1.3 billion people has yet to make a single appearance at a World Cup final.

A number of European clubs have, however, set up academies on a franchise basis to get a foothold in a potentially huge market. Spain’s La Liga has invested in a network of training centers to keep an eye on emerging talent and to encourage sales of strips
for teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Traditionally quite popular in Goa, Kerala and Kolkata, interest in soccer in India has grown over the past decade with the arrival of hundreds of artificial pitches in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which have drawn in a young population previously focused chiefly on cricket.

“It is a great endorsement of the increasing appeal of Indian football and for all football fans in India,” Nita Ambani, founder chairperson of the ISL, said in the City Group statement.

English Premier League and European Champions League games now draw millions of viewers and are easily available on India’s big streaming networks for subscriptions of $7 to $13 a year.

The ISL is promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and TV network Star India, which is owned by Walt Disney.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council, soccer had a total of 498 million viewers in India in 2018 last year compared with 741 million for cricket.

Mumbai City has had Premier League veterans such as Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as marquee players in the past. The first edition of the ISL was won by Atletico de Kolkata, which then counted Atletico Madrid as a co-owner. 

Topics: Machester city

