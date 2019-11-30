Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.
