RIYADH: Saudi Arabia marked its National Day on Wednesday with fireworks and drone displays, military and naval shows, parades, cultural performances and public festivities across the Kingdom, drawing citizens and residents into celebrations under the slogan “Our Pride Lies in Our Nature,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi National Day is observed annually on Sept. 23 to commemorate the unification of the Kingdom of Hejaz and Najd and its dependencies into the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. On that day, the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued Royal Decree No. 2716 proclaiming the unified state under the name Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The attire and personal possessions of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud were characterized by understated simplicity, traditional elegance, and meticulous grooming across seasons and occasions, according to the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to mark National Day. (SPA photo)

The occasion has since evolved into both a commemoration of the Kingdom’s founding and a showcase of its contemporary development, with celebrations in recent years reflecting the social, economic and cultural transformation associated with Vision 2030.

Skies illuminated across the Kingdom

The General Entertainment Authority organized drone and fireworks displays in several cities on Wednesday evening, SPA reported.

In Riyadh, drones formed patterns inspired by the National Day identity over Boulevard City, while fireworks began at 9 p.m. Jeddah’s display at Jeddah Promenade started at 7 p.m., while Al-Khobar hosted its show at the Corniche at 9 p.m.

Alkhobar hosted a fireworks show on Wednesday night. (SPA)

Fireworks also illuminated the skies over Madinah, Hail, Arar, Al-Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah. The Saudi Broadcasting Authority broadcast the major displays live.

Riyadh’s landmarks and building facades were illuminated in green, while major roads including King Fahd Road were lit up for the occasion, creating a nighttime display evoking the colors of the Saudi flag.

General view of the Riyadh skyline, with the Faisaliyah Tower in the foreground. (SPA)

Military and naval displays

Riyadh hosted two days of air and military shows at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the capital, with large public turnout and participation from military and civilian entities.

The aerial displays included helicopters from Security Aviation, Black Hawk helicopters from the Ministry of National Guard, and aircraft from the Royal Saudi Land Forces and Royal Saudi Naval Forces. A Leonardo helicopter from Aloula Aviation and aircraft from the Saudi Aviation Club also participated, carrying banners bearing the National Day identity.

Soldiers took part in the air and military show at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the capital, on Tuesday and Wednesday. (SPA)

Riyadh Air Boeing 787 joined the displays.

In Alkhobar, the waterfront hosted military air and naval shows featuring aerial flypasts, naval vessels and boats, land formations, military bands and skills demonstrations. The program also included naval aviation displays and demonstrations of diver deployment and recovery operations.

In Alkhobar, the waterfront hosted military air and naval shows featuring aerial flypasts, naval vessels and boats, land formations, military bands and skills demonstrations. (SPA)

Heritage and community celebrations

Across the Eastern Region, cities and governorates hosted patriotic songs, poetry, theatrical performances and activities for children, alongside Saudi Ardah and other traditional folk performances.

In Asir, Abha and other governorates were decorated in green as families, young people and children took part in vehicle parades and public celebrations. Al-Baha featured traditional Ardah performances attended by thousands of residents and visitors, highlighting the region’s cultural heritage and connection to the national occasion.

In Qassim, more than 20,000 Saudi flags adorned roads and public squares, while buildings and aesthetic installations were illuminated in green. Interactive light displays and National Day imagery were also shown on roadside screens and billboards.

More than 20,000 Saudi flags adorned roads and public squares in Qassim. (SPA)

Al-Ahsa held a major parade along King Abdullah Ring Road, featuring government and security entities, health and service sectors, folk dances, national chants, classic and modified cars and equestrian displays.

Makkah’s celebrations extended across walking tracks, parks, shopping malls and public spaces, with artistic performances, national songs, family activities and the distribution of flags, flowers and commemorative gifts.

Artists perform during a cultural show in Makkah. (SPA)

Najran was similarly decorated with flags, green lighting, artistic installations and national messages, while parks and public spaces hosted residents and visitors.

SPA reports from across the regions described broad participation by citizens and residents, with celebrations combining national pride, cultural heritage and community activities.

Officials take part in National Day festivities in Madinah. (SPA)

In Madinah, the region’s municipality held a National Day ceremony at the King Salman International Convention Center under the patronage of Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz. The program included the royal anthem, Quran recitation and a patriotic poem recalling King Abdulaziz’s role in unifying the Kingdom.

Qiddiya marks first National Day after opening

Qiddiya City held its first National Day celebrations since opening to the public, with entertainment, cultural and interactive events at Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia, according to SPA.

Qiddiya City held its first National Day celebrations since opening to the public, with entertainment, cultural and interactive events at Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia. (SPA)

The celebrations culminated Wednesday night with light shows and roaming entertainment performers, while Qiddiya’s slopes were illuminated in green in a display combining light, motion and sound.

Festivities at Aquarabia continue through Sept. 26, while Six Flags will host stand-up comedy performances on Sept. 25 and 26.

The next National Day air shows are scheduled for Al-Khobar on Sept. 26 and 27.