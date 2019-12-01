Foreign cases worth SR288 million settled in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice revealed that 71 requests for the execution of foreign verdicts issued outside the Kingdom against Saudi citizens or residents had been received by the courts and departments of execution.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Eastern Province topped the list with 31 requests valued at SR200 million ($53.3m), followed by Riyadh with 19 requests worth SR51 million, Makkah with 11 requests amounting to SR36.7 million, and finally Madinah, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail and Najran with 10 requests worth SR300,000.

The positive response of the Saudi courts to these requests reinforces the international status of the Saudi judicial system regarding the firm implementation of foreign judgments, the restoration of rights to their owners and the application of the law to all.

The Kingdom is taking several measures to improve its overall performance. During a recent event in Riyadh, Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani said the Saudi judiciary is unique and has proven its speed and efficiency.

This, he added, is due to the Kingdom’s justice system deriving its authority from the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.