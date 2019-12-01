You are here

Foreign cases worth SR288 million settled in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Ministry of Justice revealed that 71 requests for the execution of foreign verdicts against Saudi citizens had been received by the courts and departments of execution. (SPA)
SPA

  • The Kingdom is taking several measures to improve its overall performance
RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice revealed that 71 requests for the execution of foreign verdicts issued outside the Kingdom against Saudi citizens or residents had been received by the courts and departments of execution.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Eastern Province topped the list with 31 requests valued at SR200 million ($53.3m), followed by Riyadh with 19 requests worth SR51 million, Makkah with 11 requests amounting to SR36.7 million, and finally Madinah, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail and Najran with 10 requests worth SR300,000.

The positive response of the Saudi courts to these requests reinforces the international status of the Saudi judicial system regarding the firm implementation of foreign judgments, the restoration of rights to their owners and the application of the law to all.

The Kingdom is taking several measures to improve its overall performance. During a recent event in Riyadh, Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani said the Saudi judiciary is unique and has proven its speed and efficiency.

This, he added, is due to the Kingdom’s justice system deriving its authority from the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

Sarah Alsuhaimi

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

  • Unique global biennale has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, concluding in Riyadh
Four Saudi artists have been showcasing their work at a unique traveling biennale that has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, and concludes this week in Riyadh.

Fatima Al-Banawi, Sara Abu Abdallah, Faisal Samra and Ayman Zedani took part in the second BIENALSUR exhibition, which began in Buenos Aires in Argentina in May. Saudi Arabia is its only Middle East venue.

The traveling exhibition invites audiences to explore contemporary art that reflects their own lives, with the aim of encouraging intercultural dialogue and understanding.

"A Blink Of An Eye" by Fatima Al-Banawi. (Supplied)

Al-Banawi’s exhibit is a video installation called “A Blink Of An Eye,” a performance piece with five distinct stories. 

“When we separate ourselves from the screen of our phones, we think that these experiences only happen to these people, but not to us, and through the installation the viewer can interact with a story in a deeper way,” she told Arab News.

“When I work on storytelling, I am speaking in a universal language, and through Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia is addressing a universal language by using arts, culture, storytelling and filmmaking to speak to the local and the global society.”

Zedani’s work is also an installation, exploring how time is tangible. It consists of dyed liquid seeping through pottery cups, creating different patterns that act as a timepiece.

ALSO READ: BIENALSUR 2019 concluding its 2nd edition in Riyadh after traveling across 23 countries

