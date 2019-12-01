You are here

  • Home
  • Israel planning new settlement in heart of Hebron

Israel planning new settlement in heart of Hebron

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian boy during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday.. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Israel planning new settlement in heart of Hebron

  • Hard-right defense minister Naftali Bennett ordered officials to start planning settlement in the heart of Hebron
  • Hebron is a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s new hard-right defense minister on Sunday ordered officials to start planning a new Jewish settlement in the heart of the divided West Bank city of Hebron.
Naftali Bennett’s announcement came as the prospects of a third snap election since April loomed larger, with the minister’s New Right party leaning heavily on settlers for support at the polls.
The Defense Ministry said Bennett had instructed departments responsible for the Israeli occupied West Bank “to notify the Hebron municipality of planning a new Jewish neighborhood in the wholesale market complex.”
The market area is on Hebron’s once-bustling Shuhada Street, which leads to a holy site where the biblical Abraham is believed to have been buried.
The street is now largely closed off to Palestinians, who have long demanded that it be reopened.
The city is holy to both Muslims and Jews and is a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.
On Saturday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian southwest of Hebron, with the army saying he was one of three men throwing petrol bombs at a military vehicle.
About 800 Israeli settlers live in the ancient city under heavy military protection, amid around 200,000 Palestinians.
Sunday’s statement said the planned new building project would “double the number of Jewish residents in the city.”
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said the new project was a result of the United States’ decision last month to no longer consider Israeli settlements illegal.
The Bennett plan, he wrote in English on Twitter, “is the first tangible result of the US decision to legitimize colonization.”
The move comes amid political turmoil in Israel after general elections in April and September ended in deadlock.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies like Bennett, nor their opponents, won enough parliamentary seats to form a viable coalition.
Lawmakers now have until December 11 to find a solution or see parliament dissolved once again.
At Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also offered good news for the settlers, pledging 40 million shekels ($11.5 million) for improved security.
“We are strengthening the security components in the communities in Judea and Samaria, of the Israeli citizens there,” he said, using the biblical terms for the West Bank.
Israel’s West Bank settlements are considered illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.

Topics: Hebron Palestinian

Related

Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen at Gaza protest
Middle-East
Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian killers

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry

Updated 01 December 2019
AFP
AP

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry

  • The bus was traveling through the mountainous Ain Snoussi region when it plunged into a ravine
Updated 01 December 2019
AFP AP

TUNIS:  Tunisia’s Interior Ministry says a bus has crashed killing more than 20 passengers in the Amdoun region of the country’s north.

The Ministry said in a statement Sunday the bus belonging to a private travel agency fell and rolled over in a valley during a “recreational tourist trip from Tunis,” the country’s capital, in the direction of Ain Draham that borders Algeria.

Local media showed images of an overturned and crumpled bus with smashed windows at the foot of a hill.

The Ministry says of the 43 passengers, there were also more than 20 injured who have been rushed to Amdoun and Beja hospitals to receive emergency aid.

The Ministry didn’t say if the victims were locals, but the route is popular for Tunis residents on regional excursions.

Topics: Tunis

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM
Middle-East
Tunisia's parliament picks Ennahda leader as speaker

Latest updates

Israel planning new settlement in heart of Hebron
Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president
Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry
Off-track stars: Celebrities spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.