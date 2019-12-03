You are here

Intellectual battle needed to support Palestinian cause, says Makkah governor

The report was launched in Alkhobar. (SPA)
The report was launched in Alkhobar. (SPA)
The report was launched in Alkhobar. (SPA)
The report was launched in Alkhobar. (SPA)
The report was launched in Alkhobar. (SPA)
  • Arab Thought Foundation dedicates annual report to Palestine
DAMMAM: The Arab Thought Foundation on Monday launched its 11th Arab Report on Cultural Development, “Palestine in Mirrors of Thought, Culture and Creativity,” at the Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel Alkhobar.

The report was launched at a ceremony in the presence of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is also the president of the foundation, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, the board of trustees and directors, the authors of the report and cultural and academic figures.

The ceremony began with a screening of a video based on the report and interviews with writers who talked about culture, literature, art and creativity in Palestine.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal said: “This report expresses the pulse of every Arab person and represents the cultural resistance of the Palestinian cause,” he said.

“If I want to talk about the position of Saudi Arabia, it is enough for me to repeat the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on this subject when he said ‘Palestine is our first cause.’ I ask God Almighty that this feeling moves to every Arab, and that (Palestine remains) the Arabs’ first cause. We do not need a lot of speeches and words; we need a lot of thinking, action and achievement to win this battle.”

“The battle is not only the military and political one but also the intellectual, cultural and scientific battle, which we must arm ourselves with in order to return Palestine to its people,” he said.

Director-General of the Arab Thought Foundation Prof. Henry Al-Oweit dedicated the report to Palestine.

Al-Oweit said that the foundation had issued the report on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (“catastrophe”) of Palestine (1948-2018) to show its support for Palestine, its cause and the rights of its people.

Topics: Palestine Saudi Arabia Arab Thought Foundation

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

  • Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen”
RIYADH: On the first day of the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League on Monday stressed the importance of dialogue in tackling Islamophobia.

“There are many different far rights. Many of them have it implanted that they just hate Muslims without a reason. It may be difficult, but discussion is key and has fruitful outcomes,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa.

“As Muslims and Islamic organizations, we must clarify the true picture of Islam and Muslims.”

He said negative campaigns against Islam are being led by the far right. “We had sessions with people who hated Islam, but now we call them good friends after our transparency and discussions with them. Therefore, discussion is pertinent,” Al-Issa said.

Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen,” he added. “These people are much easier to have a discussion with (than those who do not have a reason for their prejudice). They’re found in a lot of European countries.”

Other far-right people “respect Muslims and live with them, but worry about the outcomes” of immigration and demographic changes, Al-Issa said.

One issue that has led to difficulties in terms of coexistence is that some Islamic laws are not applicable in non-Muslim countries, he added.

“We urge everyone who lives in a country to respect its laws, culture and constitution,” said Al-Issa, adding that “the media plays an important role” in promoting Islamophobia, as do movies. He said the answer is to raise awareness.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Islamophobia Mohammed Al-Issa Saudi Media Forum

