Intellectual battle needed to support Palestinian cause, says Makkah governor

DAMMAM: The Arab Thought Foundation on Monday launched its 11th Arab Report on Cultural Development, “Palestine in Mirrors of Thought, Culture and Creativity,” at the Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel Alkhobar.

The report was launched at a ceremony in the presence of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is also the president of the foundation, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, the board of trustees and directors, the authors of the report and cultural and academic figures.

The ceremony began with a screening of a video based on the report and interviews with writers who talked about culture, literature, art and creativity in Palestine.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal said: “This report expresses the pulse of every Arab person and represents the cultural resistance of the Palestinian cause,” he said.

“If I want to talk about the position of Saudi Arabia, it is enough for me to repeat the words of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on this subject when he said ‘Palestine is our first cause.’ I ask God Almighty that this feeling moves to every Arab, and that (Palestine remains) the Arabs’ first cause. We do not need a lot of speeches and words; we need a lot of thinking, action and achievement to win this battle.”

“The battle is not only the military and political one but also the intellectual, cultural and scientific battle, which we must arm ourselves with in order to return Palestine to its people,” he said.

Director-General of the Arab Thought Foundation Prof. Henry Al-Oweit dedicated the report to Palestine.

Al-Oweit said that the foundation had issued the report on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (“catastrophe”) of Palestine (1948-2018) to show its support for Palestine, its cause and the rights of its people.