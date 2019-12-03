Cabinet hail Saudi-UAE ties after crown prince visit to the Emirates

RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday chaired the weekly Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet members offered the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condolences over the death of Prince Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and prayed for the departed soul.

In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet was briefed about the results of the crown prince’s official visit to the UAE.

The Cabinet members hailed the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s meeting in Abu Dhabi held during the royal visit and stressed that the crown prince’s visit underscored the harmony between Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s national strategies aimed at the prosperity of their people and promoting progress in the region.

The ministers commended the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and highlighted the key role Saudi Arabia could play while at the helm.

The Cabinet reviewed several international issues. They stressed that the Palestinian cause is atop the Kingdom’s priorities.