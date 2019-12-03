You are here

Cabinet hail Saudi-UAE ties after crown prince visit to the Emirates

King Salman chairing the session on Dec. 3, 2019. (SPA)
  • The ministers also commended the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and highlighted the key role Saudi Arabia could play while at the helm
RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday chaired the weekly Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet members offered the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condolences over the death of Prince Miteb bin Abdul Aziz and prayed for the departed soul.

In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet was briefed about the results of the crown prince’s official visit to the UAE.

The Cabinet members hailed the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s meeting in Abu Dhabi held during the royal visit and stressed that the crown prince’s visit underscored the harmony between Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s national strategies aimed at the prosperity of their people and promoting progress in the region.

The ministers commended the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and highlighted the key role Saudi Arabia could play while at the helm.

The Cabinet reviewed several international issues. They stressed that the Palestinian cause is atop the Kingdom’s priorities.

Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Moaikel, vice chancellor of the Saudi Electronic University

Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Moaikel, vice chancellor of the Saudi Electronic University

  • He started his professional career at the Ministry of Media in 1993
  • In 1996, he joined the Intellectual Education Institute as a special education teacher
Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Moaikel has been the vice chancellor of the Saudi Electronic University, Riyadh since 2016.

Before his current position, he served as the vice chancellor for branches affairs and supervisor of financial and administrative affairs at the same university.

He started his professional career at the Ministry of Media in 1993. In 1996, he joined the Intellectual Education Institute as a special education teacher. He was promoted to the post of undersecretary for professional affairs at the same institution
in 2000.

In 2001, he joined the special education department at King Saud University (KSU) as an assistant. He successfully climbed the ladder to become assistant dean for development and quality at the Agency for Development and Quality at KSU’s education faculty.

Al-Moaikel received his bachelor’s in special education from KSU in 1995. He went to the US for higher studies and did a master’s in special education at the University of Idaho in 2004. In 2006, he did his doctorate in education philosophy — education and rehabilitation of people with intellectual disability and returned to the Kingdom and joined KSU’s Special Education Department as an associate professor.

On the fifth anniversary of King Salman’s ascension to the throne, Al-Moaikel congratulated the king and praised the progress and development the country has been witnessing in all fields.

