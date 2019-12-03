You are here

Saudi aviation authority takes part in international conference in Jordan

SPA

SPA

JEDDAH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday participated in the 12th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations (ICAN), which opened in Aqaba, Jordan.
The event, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will continue until Dec. 6.
The conference aims to cope with the rapid development of the global air transport industry. Seventy-five countries and international organizations will discuss the challenges and ways to address those issues through cooperation.
The participation of GACA reflects its leading position in the air transport industry. Furthermore, it is a means to strengthen international relations in the field of civil aviation between the Kingdom and the world, allowing national carriers to expand their operational network.


 

Saudi Ministry of Justice launches second phase of alimony fund

Arab News

  The ministry wants to ensure financial coverage for beneficiaries during a transitional period in order to create stability
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has launched the second phase of the alimony fund initiative, a stage covering “temporary maintenance” for those with a ruling in their favor but not yet enforced for a reason other than insolvency.

With this phase, the ministry wants to ensure financial coverage for beneficiaries during a transitional period in order to create stability.

The ministry completed the pilot phase of the fund, which covers “permanent maintenance,” and plans for a third phase covering “urgent maintenance” in cases still being heard.

“The fund aims at the prompt disbursement of maintenance and the financial stability of families,” the ministry said. “In order to fast-track applications, we opened direct communication with clients through an online platform.”

The first phase of the alimony fund was launched in April 2019. It covers applicants with alimony rulings in their favor but that were not implemented.
 

