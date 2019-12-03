Saudi aviation authority takes part in international conference in Jordan

JEDDAH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday participated in the 12th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations (ICAN), which opened in Aqaba, Jordan.
The event, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will continue until Dec. 6.
The conference aims to cope with the rapid development of the global air transport industry. Seventy-five countries and international organizations will discuss the challenges and ways to address those issues through cooperation.
The participation of GACA reflects its leading position in the air transport industry. Furthermore, it is a means to strengthen international relations in the field of civil aviation between the Kingdom and the world, allowing national carriers to expand their operational network.