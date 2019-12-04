Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets South Korean counterpart

You are here

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul on Wednesday. SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir is on an official visit to South Korea. On Wednesday, he met Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and discussed bilateral relations, prospects of cooperation and the overall regional and international situation. 

 With shared interests and cooperation between the two countries around Vision 2030, the South Korean government has closely consulted with the Kingdom to help realize the wide-ranging reform program.

The Korea-Saudi Vision 2030 Committee, launched in October 2017, is serving as the umbrella under which the two countries are making joint efforts to boost cooperation in different sectors.

It serves as an institutional platform to review projects and explore partnership opportunities under Vision 2030.

The second Saudi-Korean committee meeting was held in Seoul in April, and the two countries have agreed to carry out 43 projects across five major sectors.

Recent archaeological discoveries highlight Saudi Arabia as ‘a cradle of human civilizations,’ Rome conference told

Updated 06 December 2019
SPA

Recent archaeological discoveries highlight Saudi Arabia as ‘a cradle of human civilizations,’ Rome conference told

Updated 06 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become a leader in the field of archaeological research in the past five years, a major exhibition in Rome was told.

Abdullah Al-Zahrani, director-general of archaeological research and studies at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, said that 44 international archaeological missions had been carried out this year in the Kingdom.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the “Roads of Arabia: Masterpieces of Antiquities in Saudi Arabia Across the Ages” exhibition, which opened at the National Museum of Rome on Nov. 26.

The groundbreaking exhibition was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities Dario Franceschini.

Al-Zahrani said that the Kingdom “has become one of the most advanced countries in terms of archaeological disclosures.”

“Recent discoveries by local and international missions have highlighted the Kingdom’s historical status and cultural depth as the cradle of the beginnings of human civilizations,” he said.

Archaeological discoveries continue to “instil the civilized dimension of the Kingdom,” he said.

“The religious, political, economic and cultural stature that Saudi Arabia enjoys is an extension of its long cultural heritage, in addition to its distinctive geographical position as a bridge and hub of cultural interaction between East and West that made it a meeting point for international land and sea trade routes throughout all ages,” he added.

