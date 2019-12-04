Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets South Korean counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir is on an official visit to South Korea. On Wednesday, he met Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and discussed bilateral relations, prospects of cooperation and the overall regional and international situation.

With shared interests and cooperation between the two countries around Vision 2030, the South Korean government has closely consulted with the Kingdom to help realize the wide-ranging reform program.

The Korea-Saudi Vision 2030 Committee, launched in October 2017, is serving as the umbrella under which the two countries are making joint efforts to boost cooperation in different sectors.

It serves as an institutional platform to review projects and explore partnership opportunities under Vision 2030.

The second Saudi-Korean committee meeting was held in Seoul in April, and the two countries have agreed to carry out 43 projects across five major sectors.