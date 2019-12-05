Wahaj signs agreement with Rafaut Group

Saudi Specialized Products Company (Wahaj) has signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Rafaut Group of France to build local manufacturing facilities in the aviation sector. The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s drive to achieve one of the objectives of Vision 2030 for localization.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019, which took place from Nov. 17 to 21, in the presence of Abdulelah bin Saud Al-Thunayan, director of business development at Wahaj, and Bruno Berthet, CEO of Rafaut Group.

Ayman Al-Hazmi, Wahaj general manager, said the deal is “a clear indication of our continuous efforts to develop the capabilities of Wahaj as a global supplier of aviation components and systems.” “We are very proud of this partnership with Wahaj, one of the leading groups in Saudi Arabia as it supports the expansion of our business in the Kingdom and the Middle East. Also, it gives us the honor to participate in achieving Saudi Vision 2030,” said Berthet.

Rafaut Group is one of the leading companies in their field in terms of design, development, qualification and endorsement of auxiliary equipment and providing structural and non-structural components for commercial and military aircraft.