Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week

Arabnet Riyadh, the Kingdom’s largest technology event, kicks off next week at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event, from Dec. 10 to 11, will bring together more than 6,000 attendees, 150 investors, and 300 exhibiting startups.

Held in strategic partnership with Monsha’at — the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises — the eighth edition of Arabnet Riyadh also features sponsorship from Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Seera (Al-Tayyar Group), Mastercard, Saudi Fransi Bank, Digital Marketing Services (Choueiri Group), Riyad Bank, Al-Khaleejiah (Saudi Research and Marketing Group), TikTok, Samba, Meem Bank, Dawiyat (Saudi Electricity Company), Teads and many more.

Arabnet Riyadh will bring together more than 250 experts and speakers from around the world, with full tracks of programming covering a range of topics.

The Inspire Saudi track will focus on startups and investing in tech companies, featuring global investors from Silicon Valley, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Austria, Mexico, and around the MENA region. Inspire Saudi will also feature inspirational Saudi leaders including Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) and the Arab eSports Federation.

The Ad/Edge track will delve into digital media and advertising, with speakers from MBC Group, Snap, Facebook, TikTok, Choueiri Group, Vice Media, Chalhoub Group, OMD, DMS, Starzplay, and others.

The Finverse track will tackle digital banking and fintech, with confirmed speakers including Rayan Fayez, CEO and MD of Saudi Fransi Bank; Sami Al-Rowaithey, chief digital officer of Samba; Stephen Monaghan, EVP — digital banking at Riyad Bank; and Andreas Skopal, group chief digital officer at Gulf International Bank.

Finally, the CIO Forum will dive into best practices for digital transformation across government and enterprise, and will feature CTOs and CIOs from the National Water Company, Alamar Foods, Arab National Bank, as well as experts from IBM, Mastercard and others.

This year’s program will also include workshops on entrepreneurship, marketing and e-commerce, and mentorship sessions by successful female executives.