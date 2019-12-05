You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week

Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week

Arabnet Riyadh, the Kingdom’s largest technology event, kicks off next week at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week

Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Arabnet Riyadh, the Kingdom’s largest technology event, kicks off next week at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event, from Dec. 10 to 11, will bring together more than 6,000 attendees, 150 investors, and 300 exhibiting startups.

Held in strategic partnership with Monsha’at — the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises — the eighth edition of Arabnet Riyadh also features sponsorship from Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Seera (Al-Tayyar Group), Mastercard, Saudi Fransi Bank, Digital Marketing Services (Choueiri Group), Riyad Bank, Al-Khaleejiah (Saudi Research and Marketing Group), TikTok, Samba, Meem Bank, Dawiyat (Saudi Electricity Company), Teads and many more. 

Arabnet Riyadh will bring together more than 250 experts and speakers from around the world, with full tracks of programming covering a range of topics. 

The Inspire Saudi track will focus on startups and investing in tech companies, featuring global investors from Silicon Valley, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Austria, Mexico, and around the MENA region. Inspire Saudi will also feature inspirational Saudi leaders including Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, president of the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) and the Arab eSports Federation.

The Ad/Edge track will delve into digital media and advertising, with speakers from MBC Group, Snap, Facebook, TikTok, Choueiri Group, Vice Media, Chalhoub Group, OMD, DMS, Starzplay, and others. 

The Finverse track will tackle digital banking and fintech, with confirmed speakers including Rayan Fayez, CEO and MD of Saudi Fransi Bank; Sami Al-Rowaithey, chief digital officer of Samba; Stephen Monaghan, EVP — digital banking at Riyad Bank; and Andreas Skopal, group chief digital officer at Gulf International Bank. 

Finally, the CIO Forum will dive into best practices for digital transformation across government and enterprise, and will feature CTOs and CIOs from the National Water Company, Alamar Foods, Arab National Bank, as well as experts from IBM, Mastercard and others.

This year’s program will also include workshops on entrepreneurship, marketing and e-commerce, and mentorship sessions by successful female executives.

First Saudi student from BISJ goes to Oxford University

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

First Saudi student from BISJ goes to Oxford University

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Hashim Kashgari of the British International School of Jeddah’s (BISJ) Class of 2019, has become the first Saudi student from the school to receive an offer at Oxford University, ranked No. 1 university in the world. 

Kashgari is studying mechanical engineering and has taken up residence in Lady Margaret Hall. He and his family are from Jeddah. “BISJ takes the opportunity to wish him well in Oxford before he started his course,” the school said in a statement.

Kashgari attended BISJ or “Conti” as the school is affectionately known, for six years. He was awarded top in the region across nine subjects at the Cambridge IGCSE awards in 2017, the international exam taken at the age of 16. This year, Afrah Malik from the Class of 2021 came top in Saudi Arabia across nine subjects in the IGCSE Cambridge examinations.

Kashgari progressed on to studying for the IB Diploma at BISJ. The IB Diploma is considered one of the best for university preparation. The maximum IB Diploma mark of 45 was achieved by 275 students in 2019 worldwide. Kashgari achieved 43 points — a score that puts him in the top three percent worldwide. 

BISJ was the first school in Saudi Arabia to offer the IB Diploma and has done so since 1999. “Our IB average has remained fairly constant over the years. Our IGCSE average of 90 percent with five or more IGCSE’s from A to C grades is close to 20 percent higher than the UK average,” the statement said. 

“We wish Hashim every success and we will follow his progress with great interest.”

Latest updates

First Saudi student from BISJ goes to Oxford University
Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week
Wahaj signs agreement with Rafaut Group
SABIC boss urges more partnerships
Chinese investment growth hits three-year low as trade war bites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.