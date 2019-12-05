You are here

SAGIA, Xylem ink $50m MoU to advance water security

Steven Leung, senior vice president and president, emerging markets of Xylem, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), commonly known as the ‘Davos in the Desert,’ in the presence of senior officials of both entities and Frank Ackland, managing director Xylem Middle East.
Water technology firm Xylem has signed an MoU with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), representing an investment of $50 million. The agreement aims to expand Xylem’s manufacturing footprint into the Kingdom, and to better serve its portfolio of customers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Under the MoU, Xylem will work with SAGIA to develop and localize advanced water and wastewater products and technologies to address water challenges in Saudi Arabia, as well as increase its footprint of service points and rental fleets across the Kingdom. A core objective of the MoU is to accelerate adoption of digital water solutions and optimize utility networks across the Kingdom.

The proposed multimillion-dollar investment will not only help build a vibrant local supply chain, but also see Xylem bringing additional commercial opportunities into the Kingdom, with the wider aim of improving water solutions locally. The agreement is in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote economic diversification through investments in localization that will also contribute to the export of “Made in Saudi” products across the world.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), commonly known as the “Davos in the Desert,” by Ibrahim A. Al-Omar, governor of SAGIA, and Steven Leung, senior vice president and president, emerging markets of Xylem, in the presence of senior officials of both entities and Frank Ackland, managing director Xylem Middle East.

Al-Omar said: “As Saudi Arabia welcomes investors and decision-makers from across the globe to this annual global investment platform, the agreements exchanged here reflect the strength and diversity of the economy. Under Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing an ambitious program of economic reform, and the world is taking notice. This month, Saudi Arabia climbed 30 places in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, becoming the most improved economy globally. The indicators are
clear: Saudi Arabia is not only open for business, it’s the economy of the future.”

Leung added: “As Xylem continues to lead the water sector’s digital transformation globally, this MoU presents an opportunity to leverage our market-leading portfolio and application expertise to advance water security in Saudi Arabia. Through our investment of $50 million, and with our strong presence in Saudi Arabia, backed by our dedicated office and team, we are committed to creating in-Kingdom value through our investments and partnerships. We are thankful to SAGIA for the opportunity to directly contribute our expertise to the development vision of the leadership, as the Kingdom embarks on its ambitious transformation program.”

Hashim Kashgari of the British International School of Jeddah’s (BISJ) Class of 2019, has become the first Saudi student from the school to receive an offer at Oxford University, ranked No. 1 university in the world. 

Kashgari is studying mechanical engineering and has taken up residence in Lady Margaret Hall. He and his family are from Jeddah. “BISJ takes the opportunity to wish him well in Oxford before he started his course,” the school said in a statement.

Kashgari attended BISJ or “Conti” as the school is affectionately known, for six years. He was awarded top in the region across nine subjects at the Cambridge IGCSE awards in 2017, the international exam taken at the age of 16. This year, Afrah Malik from the Class of 2021 came top in Saudi Arabia across nine subjects in the IGCSE Cambridge examinations.

Kashgari progressed on to studying for the IB Diploma at BISJ. The IB Diploma is considered one of the best for university preparation. The maximum IB Diploma mark of 45 was achieved by 275 students in 2019 worldwide. Kashgari achieved 43 points — a score that puts him in the top three percent worldwide. 

BISJ was the first school in Saudi Arabia to offer the IB Diploma and has done so since 1999. “Our IB average has remained fairly constant over the years. Our IGCSE average of 90 percent with five or more IGCSE’s from A to C grades is close to 20 percent higher than the UK average,” the statement said. 

“We wish Hashim every success and we will follow his progress with great interest.”

