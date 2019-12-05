You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh Season organizes leisure trip for elderly

Riyadh Season organizes leisure trip for elderly

A view of Riyadh's Winter Wonderland. (AN file photo)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh Season organizes leisure trip for elderly

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Elderly and retirees were treated to a visit to Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland as a token of appreciation from the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Organized under the support and guidance of GEA chairman, Turki Al Sheikh, the trip was aimed at introducing the elders and their companions to some of the Riyadh Season activities.

On a related note, the GEA recently launched an initiative in cooperation with the Saudi National Retirees Association to encourage more people to take part in walking activities.

The event held on Nov. 27 involved a walk starting from the main gate of Riyadh Boulevard, through the illuminated passageway, and including the dancing fountain and its surrounding facilities, before ending at the VIP gate.

Association members were among those who took part and walkers now gather there every Wednesday evening to step out together.

Riyadh Season has so far attracted more than 8 million people to its events spread over 12 locations across the capital and covering an area of 14 million square meters.

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Riyadh season Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season hosts Insomnia Gaming Festival
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season introduces year-round safaris

Misk concludes 2nd accelerator program

Updated 05 December 2019
SPA

Misk concludes 2nd accelerator program

  • Misk has launched several programs to encourage Saudis to hone their talents and contribute to the economy of the Kingdom
Updated 05 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The initiatives center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) concluded the second edition of its Misk 500 Accelerator on Tuesday.

The accelerator was organized by the Misk Innovation Initiative to encourage startups, empower entrepreneurs, and to serve and support promising businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It included a three-month integrated support program for entrepreneurs, supervised by a group of mentors and international experts, with a series of workshops and training sessions, under which people discovered the strengths and weaknesses in their projects.

All those who joined the program will receive SR187,000 ($50,000), provided that their project met the preconditions of having a qualified team and a product in the field of technology or other related area ready to market. The Misk Innovation Initiative aims to raise the level of professional qualification and skills for young people, enabling them to create successful projects.

Misk has launched several programs to encourage Saudis to hone their talents and contribute to the economy of the Kingdom. One of those initiatives was launched on Tuesday in partnership with the Qiddiya Investment Co. The program will run for 28 weeks, and will provide trainees with an opportunity to work alongside senior team members in many fields, preparing them for large-scale uplift projects. 

Topics: Misk Innovation Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) Misk 500 Accelerator

Related

Saudi Arabia
Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched
photos
Sport
Ruiz Jr. visits disabled Saudi children, while Joshua drops in on Misk students

Latest updates

Riyadh Season organizes leisure trip for elderly
SAGIA, Xylem ink $50m MoU to advance water security
First Saudi student from BISJ goes to Oxford University
Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event Arabnet Riyadh starts next week
Wahaj signs agreement with Rafaut Group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.