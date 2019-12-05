Riyadh Season organizes leisure trip for elderly

RIYADH: Elderly and retirees were treated to a visit to Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland as a token of appreciation from the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Organized under the support and guidance of GEA chairman, Turki Al Sheikh, the trip was aimed at introducing the elders and their companions to some of the Riyadh Season activities.

On a related note, the GEA recently launched an initiative in cooperation with the Saudi National Retirees Association to encourage more people to take part in walking activities.

The event held on Nov. 27 involved a walk starting from the main gate of Riyadh Boulevard, through the illuminated passageway, and including the dancing fountain and its surrounding facilities, before ending at the VIP gate.

Association members were among those who took part and walkers now gather there every Wednesday evening to step out together.

Riyadh Season has so far attracted more than 8 million people to its events spread over 12 locations across the capital and covering an area of 14 million square meters.

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom.