RIYADH: Bloomberg said on Thursday it had expanded operations in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, nearly two decades after establishing a presence in the Kingdom.

The financial data and media company has operated in Saudi Arabia since 2007, working with banks, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and government institutions.

Jean-Paul Zammitt, president of Bloomberg, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-evolving financial markets, and we are deepening our long-term commitment to the Kingdom.

“Opening our new office in KAFD is an important milestone for Bloomberg.”

The company also announced the launch of the Bloomberg Finance Lab and Bloomberg Finance Pathways in Saudi Arabia, aimed at developing financial-sector skills among Saudi talent.

The programs build on a memorandum of understanding between Bloomberg and Saudi Arabia’s Financial Academy in October 2025.

The media company boasts partnerships with cultural heritage organization Turquoise Mountain and nonprofit Synergos.

Its work with Turquoise Mountain will focus on developing vocational and entrepreneurial skills among Saudi artisans, particularly women, while a new collaboration fund with Synergos will support social entrepreneurs through joint projects and capacity-building programs.

The initiatives form part of Bloomberg’s broader expansion in the Kingdom as Saudi Arabia seeks to develop its financial sector and workforce under Vision 2030.