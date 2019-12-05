You are here

  • Home
  • Iran ballistic activities do not conform with UN resolution: France

Iran ballistic activities do not conform with UN resolution: France

France said on Thursday that Iran's ballistic missile activities did not conform with a UN Security Council resolution enshrining a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iran ballistic activities do not conform with UN resolution: France

  • France, Britain and Germany have sent a letter to the UN Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA:  France said on Thursday that Iran's ballistic missile activities did not conform with a UN Security Council resolution enshrining a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 and called on the country to respect all of its obligations under that resolution.
"We have repeatedly expressed our strong concerns on the subject of Iran's ballistic activities which do not conform with its obligations under UN Security resolution 2231 and constitute a threat to international security," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.
France, Britain and Germany have sent a letter to the UN Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, a move which Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday showed their "miserable incompetence" in fulfilling their commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal. 

 

 

Topics: Iran ballistic missile France

Related

Middle-East
Anti-headscarf law activist sues Iran in US over harassment

Russia suspends project with Iran due to uranium enrichment

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
AP

Russia suspends project with Iran due to uranium enrichment

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russia’s state-controlled nuclear fuel company says it has suspended a joint research project with Iran because of its move to resume uranium enrichment.
The TVEL company that makes nuclear fuel components said in Thursday’s statement that Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at Fordo facility makes it impossible to convert the facility to produce radioactive isotopes for medical purposes.
It noted that uranium enrichment is technologically incompatible with production of such isotopes. The company added that Iran would need to disassemble the centrifuges used to enrich uranium and decontaminate the room to continue the medical project.
Iran agreed to stop uranium enrichment under a 2015 deal with world powers, but it has resumed such activities after the US pulled out of the pact last year and imposed new sanctions.

Topics: Russia Iran fordow uranium enrichment

Related

Middle-East
Iranian oil minister to meet OPEC’s Barkindo in Vienna
World
Germany kicks out Russian diplomats over Berlin murder

Latest updates

Russia suspends project with Iran due to uranium enrichment
Journalists rally to denounce threats to Pakistani newspaper
Iran ballistic activities do not conform with UN resolution: France
Pro-paramilitary demonstrators flood Iraqi protest camp
OPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.