Huawei mounts legal challenge against US over rural carrier ban

The US Federal Communications Commission said that Huawei’s ties to the Chinese military posed a threat to US national security. (AP)
Reuters

  Chinese telecoms giant says federal commission ruling failed to provide evidence of a cybersecurity threat
Reuters

SHENZHEN: China’s Huawei has mounted a legal challenge against the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after the body designated the technology giant as a security threat and moved to bar it from a government subsidy program.

The FCC last month voted unanimously to designate Huawei Technologies and peer ZTE Corp. as national security risks, barring their US rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase Huawei or ZTE telecommunications equipment.

Huawei said on Thursday it filed a petition challenging the decision.

The FCC argued the companies’ ties to China’s government and military apparatus, and Chinese laws requiring that such companies assist the Chinese government with intelligence activities, pose a US national security risk.

It also voted to propose requiring carriers remove and replace equipment from Huawei and ZTE in existing networks.

“Banning a company like Huawei, just because we started in China — this does not solve cybersecurity challenges,” Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, said at a news conference at the firm’s headquarters in Shenzhen.

He said the FCC has not provided evidence to show the company is a security threat and that “this decision, just like the entity list in May, is based on politics,
not security.”

The Huawei document was not yet available in the US court filing system. It is not clear when the FCC decision will come into effect.

FCC spokesman Brian Hart declined to comment. On Wednesday, the body’s chairman said he will propose $9 billion in funding over the next decade to boost fifth-generation (5G) wireless telecommunications coverage in rural US areas.

US President Trump in May placed Huawei on the country’s trade blacklist, citing national security concerns, which banned companies from supplying Huawei with US components without special licenses. The move came after Washington brought criminal charges against Huawei, alleging theft of trade secrets, bank fraud and violation of US sanctions against Iran. It has also sought to convince allies to ban it from the 5G networks over spying fears — increasing tension with Beijing amid a tit-for-tat trade war.

The US is now considering approaches that will halt more foreign shipments of products with US technology to Huawei, Reuters reported last week.

Karl Song, vice president of Huawei’s corporate communications department, said the FCC rule threatened improving connectivity in rural America, and would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and even force some small carriers to go bankrupt.

Asked to comment on Huawei’s sales to rural carriers, Song said the firm’s US revenue was “minimal” compared with the $11 billion in goods that it procured from the US.

Alan Fan, Huawei vice president of IP strategy and international legal policy, said US rural carriers and groups submitted 90 comments to the FCC, 58 percent of which opposed action against it.

Topics: Huawei

South African Airways gets $272m lifeline amid rescue

Reuters

  The airline, hit by employee strike last month, has not made a profit since 2011
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: South African Airways (SAA) was set to enter a business rescue process on Thursday, with a 4 billion rand ($272 million) lifeline from government and banks announced by a minister.

State-owned SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has depended on government bailouts to stay solvent, said it would try to operate a new provisional
flight schedule.

In a business rescue, a specialist practitioner takes control of a company with the aim of rehabilitating it to improve its chance of survival, or securing a better return for creditors than they would receive from liquidation.

SAA said the process sought to provide the best prospects for “selected activities within the group to continue
operating successfully.”

The airline was hit by an employee strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse. Then two major travel insurers stopped covering its tickets against the company becoming insolvent.

HIGHLIGHTS

• SAA close to financial collapse.

• Government wants to salvage airline.

• SAA to operate provisional timetable.

On Wednesday, a deputy minister, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters he had received an official letter saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had called for a change of approach on SAA and that the airline would enter “voluntary business rescue.”

Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, said in a statement on Thursday that business rescue was the best way to
restructure SAA into a stronger entity. He said the plan was still to attract an equity partner.

Existing lenders would provide SAA 2 billion rand of loans guaranteed by government and repayable out of future budget appropriations. Government would provide 2 billion rand in a “fiscally neutral manner,” Gordhan said.

SAA’s government-guaranteed debt would not be affected by the business rescue process, Gordhan said, but analysts expect other creditors to suffer losses.

Hans Klopper of BDO Business Restructuring said the rescue process for SAA could be fraught with difficulty and that it could take months if not years to find a solution to the airline’s problems.

A relatively small amount of SAA’s assets could be recoverable. The rescue process could further dent confidence in the airline, he said.

“If there aren’t willing patrons prepared to book flights then the bottom falls out of the whole business,” Klopper said.

“With SAA there is a structure of devastation, but you may have somebody who comes in and offers, say, 1 cent on the rand. Because some creditors could get zero if there is a liquidation.” 

