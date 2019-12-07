You are here

Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi national football team player

Updated 07 December 2019

Abdullah Al-Hamdan
Updated 07 December 2019
Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi national football team player

Abdullah Al-Hamdan is a center forward player in the Saudi national football team who scored the winning goal in the Gulf Cup semi-final against Qatar in Doha on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia defeated hosts Qatar 1-0 to set up a showdown against Bahrain in the final, to be played on Sunday. The win was watched keenly by a handful of Saudi fans in Doha’s Al-Janoub stadium.

The Gulf Cup is a biennial football competition for Arabian Peninsula countries, and is governed by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation.

Al-Hamdan also plays as a forward for Al-Shabab club in the Saudi Professional League. He is an academy graduate of Al-Shabab.

Al-Hamdan made his debut for the national team in a match against Mali on Sept. 5. He is the son of former Al-Shabab goalkeeper and former Hetten FC manager Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan.

In 2018, as part of a deal between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and La Liga, the men’s top professional division of Spain’s football league, Abdullah joined Spanish club Sporting Gijon’s under-19 squad on a six-month loan.

He is one of nine football players from the Saudi Professional League to have signed loan contracts to play with Spanish clubs, under an agreement between the Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Spanish Football Federation.

The contracts allowed loans for an initial period of six months, during which the players were trained to develop their football skills in Spain.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi national football team Abdullah Al-Hamdan

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

The Saudi marketplace Souk Al-Majlis, or the Divan Heritage Souk, is part of the old town of Al-Maznab and lies 7 kilometers from the urban center of the city in Al-Derah district.

Al-Maznab township itself is located  in southeastern Qassim province and covers an area of about 2 square kilometers.

It contains more than 380 houses of various sizes, while the old Divan Heritage Souk and the Masque of Bahla Palace form the starting point for the district and its main center.

The souk is popular with visitors and locals and hosts summer events, auctions and folklore presentations among other similar activities.

 

Topics: Souk Al-Majlis Divan Heritage Souk Qassim Province

