You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman, Al-Zayani review agenda of GCC Supreme Council's 40th session

King Salman, Al-Zayani review agenda of GCC Supreme Council's 40th session

King Salman receives Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at his palace in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

King Salman, Al-Zayani review agenda of GCC Supreme Council's 40th session

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh on Sunday. 

During the meeting, they reviewed issues on the agenda of the 40th session of the Supreme Council of GCC. They also discussed ways to enhance the GCC’s role and joint action for the betterment of the region.

GCC leaders will meet in Riyadh on Tuesday (Dec. 10). King Salman will chair the session of the organization’s supreme council.

The leaders will discuss a number of important issues relating to defense, economics and law.

The GCC Supreme Council is composed of the heads of the member states. It is the highest decision-making entity of the GCC, setting its vision and goals. 

Decisions on substantive issues require unanimous approval, while issues on procedural matters require a majority. Each member of the organization has one vote.

Topics: GCC GCC Supreme Council

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
GCC countries set their sights on knowledge economy
Saudi Arabia
GCC meeting to be held on Dec. 10 in Riyadh

Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri, professor and undersecretary at King Saud University in Riyadh

Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri, professor and undersecretary at King Saud University in Riyadh

Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri is a professor of clinical pharmacy at the King Saud University’s  (KSU) College of Pharmacy in Riyadh and also an undersecretary for planning and development at the university.

Born in Makkah, Asiri graduated from the KSU’s College of Pharmacy. He went on to obtain his master’s degree in hospital pharmacy from North Carolina University, US. Subsequently, he completed several courses in health management at the College of Pharmacy, University of Florida, Gainesville. 

During his stay in the US, he also obtained a certificate of resident pharmacist from North Carolina University Hospital.

He did his Ph.D. in 1997 from the University of Pacific — Stockton, California, US.

He returned to the Kingdom and joined the KSU’s College of Pharmacy in Riyadh as a faculty member. Asiri worked at several positions in the college. He remained dean of the College of Pharmacy for administrative affairs from 2001 to 2004.

He served as the vice dean of the college for academic affairs between 2004 and 2007. 

In 2007, he was appointed dean of the College of Pharmacy. 

He has participated in several local, regional and international conferences. His research papers have been published in several scientific journals.

Asiri participated in the second annual Saudi International Plastic Surgery Conference held in Riyadh. The event focused on the latest trends in health care with a particular reference to plastic surgery.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Prince Saud bin Talal, general supervisor at the Saudi Ministry of Housing
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi national football team player

Latest updates

King Salman, Al-Zayani review agenda of GCC Supreme Council's 40th session
What We Are Reading Today: Manhattan by Jennifer Thermes
Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri, professor and undersecretary at King Saud University in Riyadh
France ready to take Trump’s tariff threat to WTO
China’s trade with US sinks in November

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.