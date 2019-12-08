King Salman, Al-Zayani review agenda of GCC Supreme Council's 40th session

Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, they reviewed issues on the agenda of the 40th session of the Supreme Council of GCC. They also discussed ways to enhance the GCC’s role and joint action for the betterment of the region.

GCC leaders will meet in Riyadh on Tuesday (Dec. 10). King Salman will chair the session of the organization’s supreme council.

The leaders will discuss a number of important issues relating to defense, economics and law.

The GCC Supreme Council is composed of the heads of the member states. It is the highest decision-making entity of the GCC, setting its vision and goals.

Decisions on substantive issues require unanimous approval, while issues on procedural matters require a majority. Each member of the organization has one vote.