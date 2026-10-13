DUBAI: Saudi beauty entrepreneur and influencer Yara Alnamlah has urged Saudi citizens and residents to verify information before sharing it online, warning of a “war of narratives” amid a wave of attacks on airports across the Kingdom.

In a video shared on social media, the Riyadh-based founder of beauty brand Moonglaze reassured her followers that people across the Kingdom were continuing their daily routines.

“We wake up, go to work, some head to the gym, some go for a walk and others go shopping. We are living our lives normally,” Alnamlah said.

“Thanks to our leadership, we live in safety and security.”

She called on Saudi citizens and residents to challenge misinformation, raise awareness and rely on official sources for updates.

“We’re witnessing a war of narratives,” Alnamlah said, stressing that everyone in the Kingdom, whether a public figure or not, had a responsibility “to speak up, set the record straight, and raise awareness.”

Her comments come as Yemen’s Houthi militia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, where strikes have killed civilians, injured hundreds and disrupted flights.

A deadly attack on Saturday killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, while further strikes over the following days forced the airport to remain closed.

Alnamlah warned social media users against believing information circulating online, including videos and unverified accounts, and encouraged her followers to seek news from official Saudi sources.

“People in the north don’t know what’s happening in the south, and those in the east don’t know what’s happening in the west, except through social media,” she said.

The entrepreneur also paid tribute to those killed in the attacks, wished speedy recovery to the injured, and expressed pride in the Kingdom’s soldiers and civilians.

“Our homeland is so much more than just the land we live on. Our homeland runs through our veins,” she said.

“Saudi Arabia stands strong. Unshaken. Unbreakable,” she concluded.