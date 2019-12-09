Rockets hit military base hosting US troops near Baghdad airport

You are here

Four Katyusha rockets struck a military base next to Baghdad International Airport, above. (AFP file photo)
  • Security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets in a search of the area
BAGHDAD: Several rockets slammed into an Iraqi military complex that hosts US forces next to Baghdad International Airport on Monday, wounding six Iraqi troops, the military said.
Security forces found launchers with rockets that had not been fired properly, indicating a larger attack was planned, a military statement said.
It is the latest in an uptick in rocket attacks targeting either Iraqi bases where American troops are located or the US embassy in Baghdad.
US defense officials have blamed several on Iran-backed factions in Iraq.
Security sources told AFP that the wounded in Monday’s attack belong to Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service, an elite unit that was created and trained by US forces.
Two of them are in critical condition, the sources said.
The military complex also hosts a small group of US soldiers and American diplomats.
There have been at least nine attacks against US targets in Iraq in the span of six weeks.
There have been no claims of responsibility and no US forces have been wounded.
Security sources have linked at least one last week to Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite faction close to Tehran and blacklisted by Washington.
Iran holds vast sway in Iraq, especially among the more hardline elements of the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a security force largely made up of Shiite militia.
A US defense official said the rocket attacks made the Hashed a bigger security threat to American troops in Iraq than the Daesh group, the militant movement which the US has vowed to help Baghdad wipe out.
On Friday the United States imposed sanctions on three senior Hashed figures.
Tensions between Iran and the US have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Baghdad — which is close to both countries and whose many security forces have been trained by either the US or Iran — is worried about being caught in the middle.
US officials say they are considering plans to deploy between 5,000 and 7,000 additional troops to the region to counter its arch-foe Iran.
 

DUBAI: The Arab world will face three major shifts in the next decade, adding fresh urgency to the task of tackling corruption and extremism across the region, the UAE’s minister of Cabinet affairs and the future said on Monday at the 12th Arab Strategy Forum (ASF) in Dubai.
The three shifts will include a new economic reality, a revolution in information production, and an increase in the Arab world’s contribution to the global economy, Mohammed Al-Gergawi said at the one-day event, whose theme was “Forecasting the Next Decade.”
Delivering the opening address at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre, he spoke of “renewed hope” for the region and the possibility of a “bright future,” provided Arab states take advantage of upcoming opportunities.
“Our region still has an increasing strategic importance and possesses huge human potential,” said Al-Gergawi, adding that more than 100 million Arab youth are predicted to enter the labor market over the next 10 years.
He attributed the current unrest in the Arab world to corruption, saying it has cost the region more than $1 trillion in the last decade.
Stating that extremism, sectarianism and corruption are keeping the Middle East and North African down, Al-Gergawi posed the questions: In which direction are our countries heading? And will the Arab world be part of the new economic reality?
Drawing attention to what he called a surge in technological advancements and rapid developments, he described the current state of the world as one of great “paradoxes.”
He said: “We live today in a world of permanent revolution in the production of information. Yet it has caused chaos in the decision-making process, leading to a decline in the region’s socio-political ecosystems.”
Citing what he described as another contemporary contradiction, Al-Gergawi discussed the power of communication and advances in web-based technologies.
“It has enabled man to reach a new future, to lift him out of his poverty, strengthen his knowledge, increase his opportunities and renew his energies,” he said.
On the other hand, technology has also resulted in “chaos, frequent unrest, and the spread of protests” that have disrupted law and order in many societies, he added.
Today, the data produced in one second is equivalent to the information found in a library containing 16 million books, said Al-Gergawi.
The information produced in the last two years is equal to “nine times the human knowledge” that has been produced since the dawn of human history, he added.
While this revolution has helped lift 1 billion people out of poverty, the gap between rich and poor is greater than ever before, he said.
Al-Gergawi noted that 1 percent of people own more than 50 percent of the world’s wealth, even as 3 billion people remain outside the reach of the internet.
He said competition and conflict over the possession and production of information has already begun.
Over the last decade, the number of new technology patents has grown in the US by 41 percent. During the same time, in China it grew by an astonishing 13,250 percent, Al-Gergawi said.
“China today produces 10 times the data produced by the US annually. And in 2019, the Ministry of Education in China announced the introduction of 400 new majors for undergraduate students in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data and robotics,” he said.
By contrast, the volume of inter-Arab trade does not exceed 10 percent, half of which is in oil, Al-Gergawi added.
“Intra-non-oil trade reaches only 5 percent, while trade between European countries stands at around 60 percent,” he said.
“We have the largest oil stocks, we have the most fertile agricultural lands and the world’s largest rivers. We have history, monuments and landmarks.” The Arab world is visited by hundreds of millions of tourists every year, he said.
“We’re not pessimistic at all, rather the opposite,” Al-Gergawi added. “Our region still has increasing strategic importance, and it has huge potential.”

