You are here

  • Home
  • Sneaker retailer Nejree raises $4m to fuel expansion

Sneaker retailer Nejree raises $4m to fuel expansion

Ibrahim Al-Mogren is the founder and CEO of Nejree.
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Sneaker retailer Nejree raises $4m to fuel expansion

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Nejree, an online sneaker retailer in the GCC, has raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding led by Alkhaila Investment Company, and Teejan Technologies Company.

The new capital is expected to further fuel the Saudi-based startup’s expansion into new markets and investment in technologies to enhance online customer experience. The fund will also help to increase inventory, product line, warehouse capacity, vehicle fleet, and build a solid operational system.

“Nejree is extremely proud to have obtained the support of exceptional investors in this round of financing. Support from such strong investors indicates the tremendous level of confidence in our brand, mission and growth strategy,” said Ibrahim Al-Mogren, founder and CEO of Nejree.

ACWA Power establishes new business unit in KSA

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power establishes new business unit in KSA

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power has announced the establishment of ACWA Industrial Investment Company (AIICO), a business unit dedicated to enable local content development and industrialization in the Kingdom. The announcement was made during ACWA Power’s participation at the three-day Middle East Solar Trade Mission (MESIA) as a diamond sponsor in Riyadh.

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “At the heart of ACWA Power’s business is our absolute commitment to helping the countries we serve and the communities we operate in to thrive and progress through providing vital resources — electricity and desalinated water, reliably at the lowest possible cost. The health, wealth and happiness of the countries and societies we serve is extremely critical to our profitability, for as long as these economies grow, the countries prosper, and we will have the chance to get the return on our investments over the decades.”

Thamer Al-Sharhan, managing director, ACWA Power, said: “We are tremendously committed to supporting and elevating local content in the Kingdom, and are the only operator to have hired Saudi operations managers across the board. Our latest project, Sakaka is a testament to our commitment with 100 percent of our employees being Saudis.”

Latest updates

EU weighs response to Turkey-Libya maritime border deal
Innovation jobs flocking to a handful of US cities
China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with US as soon as possible
US business delegation visits Saudi chamber of commerce
GCC foreign ministers meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Gulf summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.