Suicide bomber hits gate of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

Above, a US soldier stands guard at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan in this November 28, 2019 photo. (AFP)
Updated 11 December 2019
AP

  • There are conflicting reports immediately after the explosion
  • But no reported coalition casualties and Bagram base remains secure
KABUL: A powerful suicide bombing Wednesday targeted a medical facility near the main American Bagram Air Base north of the capital Kabul, the US military said.
There were conflicting reports immediately after the explosion, but the US military said in a statement that the attacker targeted a gate of the base. There were no coalition casualties and the base remains secure, the statement said.
Earlier reports suggested a US military convoy might have been the target early Wednesday. The military said it appeared a medical facility near the base was the target instead.
Dr. Sangin, a physician, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if any foreigners were inside the hospital.
Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province, confirmed the attack Wednesday morning but offered no details on casualties.
Sangin, who is the head of the provincial hospital, said that they have received two injured but he did not specify their nationalities.

