You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry launches awareness expo on women’s legal rights

Saudi ministry launches awareness expo on women’s legal rights

The event is also designed to advise women on how to easily and efficiently access the country’s judicial services. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9brym

Updated 11 December 2019
SPA

Saudi ministry launches awareness expo on women’s legal rights

  • The forum will include a knowledge corner offering specialized counselling on personal status
Updated 11 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: An expo aimed at raising awareness among Saudi women of their legal and judicial rights has been launched in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Justice’s three-day Judicial Culture Forum titled, “Knowledge and Enrichment,” will run until Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Jouri Mall, Taif.

As well as highlighting legal rights, the event is also designed to advise women on how to easily and efficiently access the country’s judicial services.

Part of the ministry’s National Transformation Program of initiatives, the forum will include a knowledge corner offering specialized counselling on personal status, and a systems corner showing how procedures are operated for women.

A sign-language interpreter will be present to help answer queries from people with hearing difficulties, and there will also be a judicial section to advise visitors on matters such as alimony, family reunification and reconciliation.

The Najiz electronic justice services platform will have a display at the forum and a children’s corner will look after kids while also making them aware of their legal rights.
 

Topics: women empowerment Saudi judiciary

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi judiciary preserves human rights, says minister
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Judicial center launched to boost productivity

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
SPA

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

  • The cinema is situated at Al-Rashid Mall, in Jazan City.
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: Jazan Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, on Wednesday inaugurated the first cinema in the Kingdom’s southern region.

The cinema, which cost more than SR42 million, is situated at Al-Rashid Mall, in Jazan City.

Jeddah’s first cinema opened its doors to the public earlier in January, and an industry expected up to 35 million people in the Kingdom to go to the movies every year. 

Cinemas were banned in the country for decades until the first one opened last April in Riyadh. 

Research from PwC Middle East in November estimated that total cinema revenue in Saudi Arabia would reach $1.5 billion by 2030. The forecast was based on a projected 2030 population of 39.5 million, and 6.6 screens per 100,000 people. 

There will be cinemas in Tabuk by the end of this year or by early 2020. The lifting of the cinema ban is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi commission gives away 1,500 cinema tickets to those in need

Latest updates

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian Embassy hosts its annual diplomatic film festival
Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station
Saudi university launches Kingdom’s first self-driving buses
OPEC sees small 2020 oil deficit even before latest supply cut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.