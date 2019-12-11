Saudi ministry launches awareness expo on women’s legal rights

RIYADH: An expo aimed at raising awareness among Saudi women of their legal and judicial rights has been launched in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Justice’s three-day Judicial Culture Forum titled, “Knowledge and Enrichment,” will run until Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Jouri Mall, Taif.

As well as highlighting legal rights, the event is also designed to advise women on how to easily and efficiently access the country’s judicial services.

Part of the ministry’s National Transformation Program of initiatives, the forum will include a knowledge corner offering specialized counselling on personal status, and a systems corner showing how procedures are operated for women.

A sign-language interpreter will be present to help answer queries from people with hearing difficulties, and there will also be a judicial section to advise visitors on matters such as alimony, family reunification and reconciliation.

The Najiz electronic justice services platform will have a display at the forum and a children’s corner will look after kids while also making them aware of their legal rights.

