SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has restarted operations ​at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of ‌Yanbu later ‌on ​Tuesday, three ‌sources ⁠briefed ​on the ⁠matter said.



The pipeline was pumping at a low rate, two ⁠of them said.



State ‌energy ‌firm ​Saudi ‌Aramco did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment.



Drone attacks forced ‌Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline ⁠on ⁠September 13, halting crude loadings at the kingdom's Yanbu port.