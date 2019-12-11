You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi graduate job trainees share SR11.4m rewards pot

Saudi graduate job trainees share SR11.4m rewards pot

Short Url

https://arab.news/nvssr

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Saudi graduate job trainees share SR11.4m rewards pot

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Thousands of Saudi graduates taking part in an on-the-job training program have received a share of more than SR11 million ($2.9 million) in rewards.

The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited SR11.45 million in November rewards for 4,111 male and female trainees on the Tamheer scheme.

Trainees enrolled on the program are allocated SR3,000 per month for the duration of the training period and are also insured against work risks. On completion, they receive a training certificate of experience presented by Hadaf.

To qualify for the Tamheer program, applicants need to be Saudi nationals and must prove they have not been employed during the previous six months. They should also hold a Ph.D., bachelor’s or master’s degree, and cannot have previously benefited from the program. Applications can be made via the Tamheer website at taqat.sa/tamheer.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Turki Al-Jawini, director general of the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund gives $122 million to support job schemes

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah International Book Fair

Related

Saudi Arabia
Late poet honored at Jeddah Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah book fair a big hit

Latest updates

Baby Talk: When to worry about your baby's weight
Thai rice farmers shun ‘big agribusiness’ and fight climate change
US lawmakers begin debating impeachment articles against Trump
Twitter plans to build ‘decentralized standard’ for social networks
Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.