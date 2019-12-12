Zain KSA wins Best 5G Infrastructure Deployment award

You are here

Zain KSA has been awarded the Best 5G Infrastructure Deployment title during Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit that took place in Dubai. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Zain KSA has been awarded the Best 5G Infrastructure Deployment title during Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit that took place in Dubai on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Over 600 attendee’s ICT companies from more than 23 countries worldwide participated in the 13th edition of the event which focused on the main trends in the ICT sector, namely: 5G network, cyber security, data traffic and digitalization.

Commenting on the new accolade, Chief Technology Officer Eng. AbdulRahman bin Hamad Al-Mufadda at Zain KSA, “the Best Infrastructure Deployment award reaffirms Zain’s role in being a digital lifestyle provider. He emphasized Zain KSA’s role in assisting the development and transformation the Kingdom is witnessing, mainly in terms of enabling and unlocking opportunities for people by creating a sophisticated infrastructure in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation."

Al-Mufadda added that Zain KSA is continuously enhancing its services and enabling its customers with a new lifestyle to benefit from ultramodern technology by rapidly upgrading its offerings and adapting to the latest advancements in the sector.

Zain KSA has recently announced the completion of its first phase of its 5G network with a wide coverage encompassing 27 cities across the Kingdom through 2,600 towers. At the time of roll-out, the company’s 5G network was the 3rd largest globally and the first in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The 5G network boasts a speed 10 times faster than its predecessor, supporting impressive uploading and downloading rates that will make for an exceptional user experience. The higher capacity of the 5G network, as compared to that of the 4G, will enable more devices to connect to one telecom tower simultaneously without interfering with the user experience. And the low latency where subscribers can enjoy fast response during their internet usage.

As the largest ICT industry event, the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit offers ICT players and experts from all over the globe the opportunity to connect and share the latest innovations in the industry. Additionally, the conference features in-depth panel discussions and a demo area where participating companies can showcase their cutting-edge solutions. The Telecom Review Awards recognize industry leaders for their efficiency and their efforts in promoting the telecom and ICT sector globally.

About Zain KSA:
It is a leading digital service provider in the Kingdom founded in 2008. It offers many services including telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber internet services, drones, and many others.

For more information, please contact:

Salman AlHarbi - Corporate Communication Senior Manager - Cell: +966592443093- [email protected]

