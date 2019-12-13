You are here

  • Home
  • Cat delays a Beirut flight, goes into the plane’s cockpit

Cat delays a Beirut flight, goes into the plane’s cockpit

1 / 2
The flight was delayed while a team from the Mideast Aircraft Services Company searched for the cat. (Supplied)
2 / 2
It was later rescued and safely returned to the passenger. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/595h6

Updated 13 December 2019
Arab News

Cat delays a Beirut flight, goes into the plane’s cockpit

  • The cat apparently escaped from a passenger and slipped into the cockpit before it went down to the bay
Updated 13 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: A cat has delayed a flight from Beirut to Milan on Friday morning, when it accidentally ended up at the aircraft’s avionics bay – the spot where the electronic system of an airplane is.

The cat apparently escaped from a passenger and slipped into the cockpit before it went down to the bay. The passenger started crying, according to a witness.

The flight was delayed while a team from the Mideast Aircraft Services Company searched for the cat. It was later rescued and safely returned to the passenger.

Topics: cat Beirut Funny

Related

Saudi Arabia
Energy chiefs sign deal to locate hi-tech MENA test lab in Saudi Arabia

Sumatran tiger kills farmer in Indonesia

Updated 13 December 2019
AFP

Sumatran tiger kills farmer in Indonesia

  • Tigers mauled to death another coffee farmer and seriously injured two Indonesian tourists in separate incidents in the province last month
  • Human-animal conflicts are common in the vast Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest is destroying animal habitats
Updated 13 December 2019
AFP

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: A Sumatran tiger has killed an Indonesian farmer, police said Friday, in the third fatal attack by the critically endangered species in less than a month.
The 55-year-old was set upon by the big cat at a coffee plantation in South Sumatra province on Thursday.
Authorities said the dead man’s companion screamed in vain to warn him about the approaching predator.
“All of sudden, the tiger pounced on the victim,” local police chief Ferry Harahap told AFP on Friday.
The deadly attack comes just a week after a tiger killed another farmer in nearby Pagaralam.
Tigers mauled to death another coffee farmer and seriously injured two Indonesian tourists in separate incidents in the province last month.
Local conservation agency official Martialis Puspito blamed human encroachment on the endangered animal’s habitat for the spate of attacks, adding that residents were being warned to steer clear of the wilderness.
“We cannot drive out the tigers because the jungles are their habitat so it’s people who have to stay out of there,” he said.
Human-animal conflicts are common in the vast Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest to make way for palm oil plantations is destroying animal habitats.
Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.

Topics: Indonesia Sumatran tiger

Related

World
Victims to blame in fatal tiger attack in China
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together

Latest updates

Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism
Oman’s ruler back home after medical checkup in Belgium
Turkey summons US envoy over Armenian genocide vote
Sumatran tiger kills farmer in Indonesia
EU warns of ‘challenging’ timeframe for UK trade deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.