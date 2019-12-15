You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief distributes date boxes in Sudan

KSRelief distributes date boxes in Sudan

KSRelief in cooperation with Al-Eghtinam Organization for Human Development distributed 5,800 date boxes in Sudan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ppcn

Updated 15 December 2019
SPA

KSRelief distributes date boxes in Sudan

  • 2,650 boxes were distributed in the city of Port Sudan
Updated 15 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in cooperation with Al-Eghtinam Organization for Human Development distributed 5,800 date boxes in the Sudanese provinces of Kordofan, the Red Sea and Northern Darfur.

A total of 2,650 boxes were distributed in the city of Port Sudan and in various localities in the Red Sea area benefiting 13,250 people. This aid is part of KSRelief project aimed at distributing 100,000 date boxes across Sudan.

Elsewhere, KSRelief also funded Ambulances of Subul Al-Salam Social Association to carry out 14 emergency operations during the past week in Northern Lebanon’s Minieh region. 

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts exerted through KSRelief have reached 45 countries to date, through 1,062 projects, most allocated to Yemen.

The total Saudi assistance to Yemen since May 2015 amounted to $16 billion in humanitarian and development aid, in addition to supporting refugees, providing funds to Yemen’s central bank and supporting the Yemeni economy. 

The center also implemented a water and sanitation program that preserves the lives of families in Al-Khawkhah in Hodeidah, benefiting 34,614 people. Mobile nutrition clinics of KSRelief continue to provide treatment services in Sana’a governorate, in partnership with the Tiba Development Foundation.

Topics: KSRelief Sudan

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief sets up mobile clinics to treat Yemenis
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief team performs 13 heart surgeries in Tanzania

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

Updated 15 December 2019
Hala Tashkandi

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

  • Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one
Updated 15 December 2019
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Renowned Italian restaurant Madeo has opened up in Al-Murabba for Riyadh Season. 

The pop-up has started brightly, and head chef Gianni Vietina invited Arab News to sample the menu and chat about his experience.

Vietina, in Saudi Arabia for the first time, said that he loved the location he had set up in, and was very happy to be opening up in the Kingdom. 

“The location is gorgeous. At night, with all the lights on, the music going, it’s very nice.”

Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one and that the response was even better than he had expected. 

“Like anything new, you have quests, you have problems. Up to now, we’re doing pretty good. We are up and running. We’re comfortable now, which is a shame as we’re leaving pretty soon,” he said.

He added that he would repeat the experience in a heartbeat if he could: “They were nice enough to ask me to stay in Saudi a little longer, but I can’t. I need to go back home. But I would love to come back.”

He said that while he was not planning to open up a permanent restaurant in Saudi Arabia, he would not rule it out completely.  “I’ve been offered options, and friends have offered to show me locations while I’m here, but I can’t do it right now, I just opened a new restaurant two months ago,” he said.

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like.”

Gianni Vietina, Head chef of Madeo

The pop-up’s menu contains most of what the original restaurant offers, including his ever-popular penne amadeo and spaghetti bolognese, with the chefs using a combination of imported and locally sourced ingredients. 

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like,” he told Arab News.

For the pop-up, Vietina has stuck to using halal and alcohol-free ingredients. 

“It was challenging at the beginning. But the bolognese at Amadeo doesn’t contain pork, and I realized after we tried cooking without wine that almost nothing changed. I actually prefer it,” he said.

Madeo is a favorite of Saudis visiting Los Angeles, with Vietina going so far as to describe the restaurant as a “Little Riyadh” on most evenings between July and September. 

He even recognizes some of the customers who have come into the Riyadh pop-up, and always stops over to greet them.

Upon sampling the menu, it’s easy to see why the food at Madeo has remained popular all these years. 

The eggplant parmigiana is a perfect blend of crusty cheese and silky smooth eggplant, with hints of basil and rosemary. 

The bolognese is rich, meaty and decadent, without being too heavy and greasy. And the penne Amadeo, which Vietina has been eating since his childhood, is a timeless classic of crushed tomato, basil, finished off with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano for a creamy, rich flavor.

Topics: Riyadh season Madeo Food

Related

Food & Health
Riyadh eatery reflects on Saudi-Spanish cultural ties
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah eatery, toxic plant closed down

Latest updates

50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave
It's a date: Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia Vision Entertainment join hands on new animated series, 'Tamr'
Iran says it’s defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week
Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 
Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.