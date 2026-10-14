JEDDAH: Those looking for Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian-inspired dishes should try White Wood Pizzeria in Jeddah’s Ash Shati district, where the menu includes pasta, salads and artisan desserts.

We started with truffle cheese fries, topped with cheese sauce, truffle oil, porcini mushroom dust and chives. The fries were crispy, but the truffle flavor was quite strong and may not suit those who prefer a more subtle taste.

The salad selection was limited during our visit, so we opted for the White Salad, made with romaine lettuce, kale, grilled chicken, pecans, Parmesan and sourdough crumbs tossed in Caesar dressing.

Pizza, the main attraction here, was a highlight. Made with dough fermented for 48 hours, the pizza tasted fresh with every bite.

The Lumi Shrimps pizza was an unusual choice, combining shrimp with spicy lemon cream, black lemon, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and basil. It was a combination I had not tried before, making it a welcome change from more familiar pizza toppings.

The menu includes classics such as Margherita and Marinara, alongside options featuring steak, mushrooms and truffle.

The pasta was another satisfying part of the meal, served piping hot straight from the oven and in a generous portion.

The menu includes Brisket Alla Romana, made with fusilli and slow-cooked Angus brisket, and Lemon Cream Shrimp with spaghetti, grilled shrimp and lemon cream.

For dessert, the restaurant offers homemade options including Nutella cookies served with vanilla ice cream and salted pretzel, as well as chocolate cookies topped with espresso cream foam.

White Wood also offers an outdoor live-grilling concept featuring char-grilled flank steak, French fries and five-cheese fondue from 7 p.m. daily.

With the weather becoming more pleasant, the outdoor seating makes it a good time to visit.

For more details visit @whitewoodpizzeria.