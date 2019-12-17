You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian evangelicals celebrate Abbas decree

Palestinian evangelicals celebrate Abbas decree

Palestinian evangelicals celebrated a decree issued by President Mahmoud Abbas recognizing the Evangelical Council in the Holy Land as representative of local Christians. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/batab

Updated 17 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian evangelicals celebrate Abbas decree

  • New directive recognizes Evangelical Council in the Holy Land to represent local Christians
Updated 17 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian evangelicals celebrated a decree issued by President Mahmoud Abbas recognizing the Evangelical Council in the Holy Land as representative of local Christians.

In a celebratory event held at the Bethlehem Bible College, Reverend Munir Kakish outlined a 12-year effort to organize evangelicals in Palestine in a single body and to seek recognition.

Kakish said that Palestinian churches are national ones who reject racist ideologies that Palestine is subjected to.

“Our evangelical churches pray to God for our Palestinian leadership and support its peaceful effort for independence and the creation of a state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Jack Sara, the president of the Bethlehem Bible College, told Arab News that the recognition comes after many year of campaigning. “We have received most of our demands and we await full recognition to be the 14th denomination in Palestine.”

Sara, who was part of a Palestinian clergy visit to Brazil to convince its new leadership not to move the embassy to Jerusalem, said that the efforts of Palestinian evangelicals helped make the recognition possible.

“We are proud of our Palestinian heritage and our national identity.”

Ramzi Khoury the head of the Higher Presidential Commission for Church Affairs and the Palestinian National Fund, was awarded a plaque of appreciation by the council. Khoury called on evangelicals “to be the ambassadors around the world to strengthen he position in support of Palestinian statehood.”

Refugee

Bernard Sabela, a member of the Palestinian legislative council representing the Christian seat in Jerusalem and the secretary of Palestinian refugee affairs with the Middle East Council of Churches, welcomed the decision.

“Every church group, including evangelicals, should have the same rights to take care of its people through ecclesiastical courts. This is the right step in the right direction, the hard work has paid off.”

Orthodox Archbishop of Sabastian Atallah Hanna told Arab News that he supported the decision.

“It is important that Palestinian evangelicals communicate with fellow evangelicals around the world and to talk about the Palestinian cause. I disagree that all Christian evangelicals adopt the Zionist narrative. I congratulate the evangelical council and express support for this decision.”

Rateb Y. Rabie, president of the Washington-based Holy Land Christian Ecumenical Foundation, also welcomed the move, saying that Palestinian evangelicals are in a unique position to address other evangelicals.

“They speak the same language and are able to quote the Bible in a way that debunks the attempts by some to justify occupation and subjugation.”

Thomas Getman, former director of World Vision in Jerusalem, told Arab News that 80 percent of US evangelicals misrepresent the Bible for political gain.

“The Falwells and Hagues and others support apolitical entity in defiance of God’s word.”

Getman told Arab News that the recognition of Palestinian evangelicals is essential to give credibility to the attempts at debunking Christian Zionists.

Topics: Evangelical Christian Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Special
Middle-East
Christians meet in Bethlehem to expose cracks in evangelical support for Israel
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence

Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

Updated 17 December 2019
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

  • Expanded security pact breaches UN arms embargo, CHP legislators claim
Updated 17 December 2019
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has criticized an expanded security pact between Ankara and Libya, claiming it breaches a UN arms embargo.

The CHP on Monday lodged a dissenting opinion on the controversial deal, which is expected to be signed off by Turkish parliamentarians this week.

Although unlikely to affect the deal, the opposition move raises further questions about the expansion of military cooperation between the two countries.

Opposition parliamentarians claim the deal contradicts UN Security Council rulings on supplying arms to Libya.

The security agreement, which includes provisions for launching a “quick reaction force” if requested by Tripoli, was brought to Parliament on Saturday night.

Under the deal Turkey will also supply material, training and planning support to Libya.

The provisions on military training and technical support are seen by many as a way to permit Ankara to send troops to Libya.

The CHP said that the sending of materials and equipment to Libya would contravene a UN Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on the country.

The opposition party argues that if Turkey takes part in the unfolding civil conflict in Libya through proxy forces or by direct intervention, it will add to instability in the country.

It claims the use of “guest personnel” and “guest students” is a covert way to deploy military forces in Libya.

The CHP also criticized the financial burden the pact will impose on Turkey at a time when the government has called on people to avoid using foreign currency.

The opposition also issued a warning on the exchange of classified information, documents, defense and security materials under the security agreement.

“It is extremely dangerous for the domestic security of Turkey to share secret information with a political actor under war circumstances. The main point is that the conflict may spiral out of the control immediately,” the CHP said. 

The party also criticized the logistical support elaborated in the deal, saying “it would open the way for the government to support some jihadists organizations fighting on the ground with the Libyan government.”

The dissenting opinion was led by five CHP parliamentarians, Unal Cevikoz, Oguz Kaan Salici, Haluk Koc, Utku Cakirozer and Yunus Emre.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey would consider sending troops to Libya if requested by Tripoli.

“This isn’t covered by the UN arms embargo. They can invite us,” he said during televised remarks last Monday.

Topics: Turkey-Libya CHP Fayez Al-Sarraj Recept Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Ankara boosts military support for Libya
Middle-East
Erdogan meets with Libyan prime minister amid rising tensions

Latest updates

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo
Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex
Initiative launched to reduce food waste in Saudi Arabia
Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.