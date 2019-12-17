Turkey detains nearly 200 over Gulen links

You are here

Rights groups have criticized President Tayyip Erdogan of using the 2016 abortive coup, which he blamed on preacher Fethullah Gulen, above, as a pretext to quash dissent. (AFP)
  • Tens of thousands have been arrested over alleged ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen
  • Authorities have also sacked or suspended over 140,000 public sector workers over suspected links to Gulen
ANKARA: Turkish police on Tuesday detained 181 people suspected of ties to a group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, the Ankara public prosecutor’s office said.
The detentions came after the capital’s public prosecutor issued arrest warrants for 260 suspects accused of using the encrypted ByLock messaging application which authorities believe was used to coordinate the coup bid.
Another 18 suspects, including 10 doctors, were sought in a second probe.
Officers have so far detained 171 people in Ankara and another 10 suspects elsewhere, the office said without giving details.
Tens of thousands have been arrested over alleged ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says ordered the failed coup. Gulen denies this.
Since the failed overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, authorities have also sacked or suspended over 140,000 public sector workers over suspected links to Gulen.

UN chief Antonio Guterres: No choice but to ship aid across Syria’s border

Updated 17 December 2019
AFP

UN chief Antonio Guterres: No choice but to ship aid across Syria’s border

  • Four entry points into Syria are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict
  • ‘The United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided’
Updated 17 December 2019
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has no choice but to keep shipping humanitarian aid across Syria’s borders and civil war front lines, according to a report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which ran into contrary views from Russia.
Security Council members are debating the renewal of the operation, whose mandate expires January 10.
“It is in no one’s interest to block this resolution,” one diplomat said, asking not to be named.
Four entry points into Syria — two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq — are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict.
Negotiations are underway to open a fifth crossing, at Tel Abyad on the Turkish border with northern Syria, to cope with the extra needs created by a Turkish offensive in the area earlier this year.
The fifth crossing is mentioned in the draft resolution brought by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, who handle the Council’s Syria humanitarian file.
They propose a one-year extension of the mission.
Moscow wants only a six-month renewal.
Diplomats said that on Monday that Russia sent the Council an alternate draft resolution, which proposes the elimination of two of the current four crossing points.
Moscow sees the situation on the ground as having changed with the Syrian regime’s retaking of territory. It proposed the closure of Al-Yarubiya between Syria and Iraq, as well as Al-Ramtha on the Jordan border.
Russia’s approach is far from the wishes expressed by Guterres in his report.
To distribute humanitarian aid, crossing borders and front lines is indispensable, he said.
“The United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided,” Guterres said in the report he recently submitted to the Security Council and which AFP obtained on Monday.
“Humanitarian assistance provided by United Nations agencies included food for an average of 4.3 million people in need each month and more than 1.3 million health and medical treatments to people throughout the country,” Guterres noted.
“Cross-border assistance... remained a vital part of the humanitarian response” to the more than 11 million people in need,” he added.
The report said that the overall situation in Syria deteriorated even further in 2019 and added that everything should be done to avoid a military offensive in the northwestern area of Idlib, an enclave outside of government control where about three million people currently live.

