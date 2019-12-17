You are here

Dozens wounded as Hezbollah supporters attack protest camps, clash with police

It was the latest incident of violence in what have been largely peaceful protests since October 17 against a political class deemed inept and corrupt. (File/AFP)
Supporters of Lebanon's two main Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal have clashed with security forces and set fire to cars in Beirut for three consecutive nights. (AP)
  • The demonstrations pushed the PM Hariri to step down in October
  • The attackers were angered by a video shared online which they deemed offensive to Shiites
BEIRUT: Assailants attacked several protest camps in north and south Lebanon early on Tuesday, according to state-run media, demolishing tents and burning down others as anger boiled over in the capital following a video deemed offensive to the country's Shiites.

The violence — apparently carried out by Hezbollah supporters and their allies — threatened to plunge Lebanon further into chaos amid two months of anti-government protests and a spiraling financial crisis.

In Beirut, charred remains of several torched cars were scattered on a main highway while faint smoke smoldered from a fire set in a building overlooking the epicenter of two-month-old protests after a night of rage by supporters of Lebanon's two main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal.

It was the third consecutive night of violence in Lebanon, coming after the Lebanese president on Monday postponed talks on naming a new prime minister, further prolonging the unrest in the Mediterranean country.

The violence was fueled by an undated video circulating online of a man, said to be living somewhere in Europe but otherwise from Lebanon's majority Sunni city of Tripoli, railing against Shiite politicians, religious figures and others. It was unclear what the link was between the video and the attacks on the protest camps.

Supporters of the militant Hezbollah group and the Amal movement, angered by protesters' criticism of their leaders, have tried to attack the protest camps for days. Late on Monday, hundreds of angry men — apparently supporters of Hezbollah and Amal, which is led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — descended on the camp in central Beirut.

They clashed for hours with security forces guarding the camp, hurling stones and firecrackers and setting fire to several cars, trees and a building under construction overlooking the square. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Meanwhile, reports emerged of assailants attacking protest tents in northern Lebanon's Hermel district, in the southern city of Sidon and the town of Nabatiyeh, where the protesters are also Shiites. The assailants set fires to the tents in Sidon, and destroyed the ones in Nabatiyeh, according to the National News Agency.

In the district of Hermel, fires raged in tents set up by protesters in the village of Fakeha after assailants lobbed a bomb into it, the agency said..

The anti-government protests, which erupted in mid-October, have spared no Lebanese politician, accusing the ruling elite of corruption and mismanagement, and calling for a government of independents. They have largely been peaceful, sparked by an intensifying economic crisis

While initially spontaneous and unifying, supporters of the Shiite groups later grew intolerant of criticism of their leaders and sought to quell the rallies.

President Michel Aoun postponed meetings with leaders of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister. The only candidate — caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri — failed to win the backing of the country's largest Christian groups, asking for the delay. Hariri resigned in late October.

Under Lebanon's power-sharing system, the prime minister has to be a Sunni Muslim.

Airstrikes, shelling kill 11 in Syria’s rebel-held areas

Airstrikes, shelling kill 11 in Syria’s rebel-held areas

  • The bombardments hit three villages in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold
  • Increased strikes targeting Idlib province in recent weeks seem to indicate that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces are preparing for a ground offensive
BEIRUT: Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 11 civilians — including six members of the same family — amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday.

The bombardments hit three villages in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.

Increased strikes targeting Idlib province in recent weeks seem to indicate that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces are preparing for a ground offensive.

The objective appears to be reopening the main highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest. Before the war began in 2011, Aleppo was the country’s commercial center.

Idlib province is dominated by Al-Qaeda linked militants. Six members of the same family were killed Tuesday in shelling of the village of Bdama while four others died in an airstrike in the village of Maasaran, both in Idlib province, according to Idlib-based activist Hadi Abdullah and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory and Abdullah said another civilian was killed in an attack by helicopter gunships on the village of Talmanas.

In August, after weeks of intense fighting, Syrian troops captured the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province.

Just north of Khan Sheikhoun is another major town that’s still in rebel hands, Maaret Al-Numan.

The strategic M5 highway passes through Khan Sheikhoun but remains cut in Maaret Al-Numan. The route has been closed by the rebels since 2012.

Thousands of Maaret Al-Numan’s residents have fled in recent days amid intense airstrikes and shelling.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile cease-fire halted that advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has repeatedly been violated.

