You are here

  • Home
  • Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Talal Bader
Short Url

https://arab.news/rc5yu

Updated 20 December 2019
Arab News

Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Updated 20 December 2019
Arab News

Talal Bader is the youngest of the six Saudi Arabian drivers taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally. The 24-year-old is sponsored by the General Sports Authority’s Leadership Development Institute.

The Dakar Rally is widely recognized as one of the toughest drives in the world —  extending over 7,500 km through unforgiving desert terrain.

Bader has competed in four national off-road rallies this year under the banner of TB Motorsports — the athletics platform and motorsports initiative he founded in July. 

His experience of the Qassim, Asir, Sharqiyah and Neom AlUla Rallies — organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation — should ensure he is well prepared for the demanding Dakar Rally.

In his free time, Bader power lifts, skis and cycles. 

He says this has helped him build his endurance and strength, which should prove useful in the challenge ahead.

Bader studied at King Faisal School and Riyadh Schools. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Alfaisal University.

In 2012, aged 16, he co-founded Tee Arabia, a bootstrap startup specialized in custom-made clothes and accessories.

His training for Dakar included a 6,000-kilometer mark-up across varied terrain in the kingdom in several different vehicles. For Dakar, Bader will be driving a Can-Am X3 Maverick.

Topics: Talal Bader Dakar Rally Who's Who Saudi Arabian Motor Federation

Related

Saudi Arabia
Yassin bin Khaled Khayyat, chairman of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general of Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Disease Prevention and Control

Saudi health insurance council finds 10 violations

Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi health insurance council finds 10 violations

  • The council relies on various mechanisms to monitor violations in the private health insurance market
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has found 10 violations against six health care providers and one health insurance company. The violations were dealt with according to the established procedures.

The council’s spokesperson, Yasser Al-Maarek, said that the department of supervision carried out 200 inspection rounds on certified health insurance companies and health care providers in 10 cities and governorates.

Al-Maarek said that the council gave great importance to monitoring and oversight in order to raise the level of commitment to CCHI’s regulations, the executive regulations and council decisions that guarantee the provision of health care services that are appropriate for the insured. This is while safeguarding the rights of the insurance parties and protecting the market’s integrity from any negative practices.

He explained that the council relies on various mechanisms to monitor violations in the private health insurance market. These include an automated system for issuing documents that enables compliance with laws and regulations and the hidden shopper technique of inspection visits to health insurance companies and health care providers, as well as fraud reports that reach the council from all parties to the insurance relationship.

Al-Maarek said that the most prominent violations were represented in: Failure to comply with the conditions for accepting the issuance of health insurance, failure to adhere to the criteria to request approval for a medical service, weak electronic systems, delay in paying financial claims to service providers, submitting fake claims to insurance companies, violations related to a delay in submitting financial claims to insurance companies, delay in sending approval requests to insurance companies, dealing with service providers that are not certified by CCHI, providing the council’s general secretariat with incorrect information, and not providing health insurance for Saudi workers and members of their families.

He said that the council was keen to control private health insurance operations and protect the market from any wrong practices, in a way that contributes to achieving the council’s vision to be a global pioneer in enhancing the quality of health services by raising the efficiency of private health insurance.

Topics: Council of Cooperative Health Insurance health insurance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi health insurance officials issue warning on patients’ rights
Saudi Arabia
Experts discuss ways to modernize Saudi health care

Latest updates

Saudi health insurance council finds 10 violations
Saudi justice minister vows action against underage marriages
Riyadh Chamber celebrates 15 years of promoting young entrepreneurs
Saudi graduates to be trained by Transport Ministry
Saudi Arabia and the UAE sign a cooperation agreement on disabilities-related research

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.