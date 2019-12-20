Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Talal Bader is the youngest of the six Saudi Arabian drivers taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally. The 24-year-old is sponsored by the General Sports Authority’s Leadership Development Institute.

The Dakar Rally is widely recognized as one of the toughest drives in the world — extending over 7,500 km through unforgiving desert terrain.

Bader has competed in four national off-road rallies this year under the banner of TB Motorsports — the athletics platform and motorsports initiative he founded in July.

His experience of the Qassim, Asir, Sharqiyah and Neom AlUla Rallies — organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation — should ensure he is well prepared for the demanding Dakar Rally.

In his free time, Bader power lifts, skis and cycles.

He says this has helped him build his endurance and strength, which should prove useful in the challenge ahead.

Bader studied at King Faisal School and Riyadh Schools. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Alfaisal University.

In 2012, aged 16, he co-founded Tee Arabia, a bootstrap startup specialized in custom-made clothes and accessories.

His training for Dakar included a 6,000-kilometer mark-up across varied terrain in the kingdom in several different vehicles. For Dakar, Bader will be driving a Can-Am X3 Maverick.