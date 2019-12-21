You are here

Spacecraft engineer’s stellar role at Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Equestrian Festival

Maria Hernek
RIYADH: Organizing and managing international horse riding events on the scale of Diriyah Equestrian Festival (DEF) is no small feat.

With more than 150 competitors hailing from 17 countries and 170 horses in attendance, the logistics require precision, sharp attention to detail and unwavering passion for the sport.

Enter Maria Hernek, DEF 2019 chief steward, and her team of experts who oversee the daily running of the festival and are responsible for ensuring the welfare of riders and horses alike.

The code of conduct that Hernek follows, which ultimately defines her role, is threefold. “Help, prevent and intervene.” Simple terms, yet the impact she and her team’s actions have on an event’s success are undeniable.

“One of the responsibilities is to ensure it’s fair play for everyone, a level field of play. Everyone should have the same possibility to warm up in the same conditions. For instance, the footing needs to be the same from the first horse to the last. If there are 100 horses, it is quite difficult,” she said.

Speaking about how she navigates the policies around horses that have traveled from all around the world to participate in the competition, Hernek added: “We work with the quarantine team to support.  The quarantine procedure here is different to what it is in other nations, for example, it differs in America to here in Saudi Arabia. So, for that we need to know a bit about each country and what their rules are and adjust according to them.”

Getting under the skin of different cultures and understanding their ways of operating is another skill that helps Hernek in her role as chief steward, and one she is not unfamiliar with.

Taking the top stewarding role at DEF has been a passion project for the Swede, rather than just a day job. Normally, however, Hernek can be found working out of her base at the Netherlands Space Office (the Dutch space agency) in her impressive role as a spacecraft engineer.

“One part of my normal work is to read rules of spacecraft engineering. At the space agency, I work with over 25 different nationalities, which helps me while I’m stewarding as I can catch up with different cultures quite quickly and understand different language intricacies. I’m quite accustomed to it,” she added.

No stranger to hard work, Hernek opts to forgo relaxing holidays, instead spending her annual leave traveling to competitions such as DEF to pursue her passion.

It is a hobby that has taken her to great heights over the course of her 25-year stewarding career, including stints at the Olympics in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, and an upcoming placement at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Every time you’re appointed (to steward) at the Olympics, it’s a huge honor,” Hernek said.

Despite horses and spaceships being two dramatically different vessels, Hernek has learned that many of the core skills are interchangeable — that is being a true “people person” skilled at reading situations and being a stickler for the rules.

JEDDAH: Children’s books have dominated the landscape of the fifth Jeddah Book Fair.
Rand Saber, a children’s author, told Arab News the genre had seen huge development and evolution in terms of plots and characters around the world. 
Children’s books in the Kingdom, though, need more support to compete with international titles in terms of quality. She called upon the public and private sectors to support the spread and availabilty of children’s books at schools and elsewhere. 
Saber worked for few years at the Kadi and Ramadi Publishing House, which specializes in children’s books, and gained an enriching experience from the owner Thuraya Batterji.
“I’ve written several stories and got lucky with my tale ‘A Hero’s Hat’ which was published in 2016. The story talks about soldiers defending our country. After that, I worked with Kadi and Ramadi Publishing and the Child Protection Foundation, and published a series of stories on how to protect children from being abused. I also published another series on educating little girls and a book called ‘Two Closest Friends,’” she told Arab News.
Rand’s story “An Idea to Change the World” came third in the Abdulhameed Shawman Foundation competition in 2018 in Jordan.
The Jeddah Book Fair is staged at a 30,000-square-meter site attracting 400 publishing houses from 40 different countries. The number of visitors has reached 269,135.
The fair will continue for 10 days, with over 50 cultural activities, including art exhibitions, photography, Arabic calligraphy displays, workshops, seminars, plays and documentary screenings.
It features 350,000 books, catering for all reader tastes, and more than 200 authors will also attend to sign their work over its course.
The fair has carved a strong reputation locally and internationally and has enriched knowledge and culture as one of the mega fairs in the Arab world.
Rand said it had brought joy to all visitors who continue to discover its different segments and sections catering to different tastes and ages.

