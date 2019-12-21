You are here

Saudi-Jordanian committee concludes meetings

The 16th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee concluded in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
SPA

  The committee discussed the recommendations of the joint report
RIYADH: The 16th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee concluded in Riyadh on Thursday, under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Dr. Tariq Al-Hammouri.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues pertaining to the fields of finance, development, commerce, investment, economy, security, judiciary, energy, industry, health, education, culture, media, environment, municipal affairs, housing, Islamic affairs, labor, sports, tourism, transportation, communications and customs.  

The committee discussed the recommendations of the joint report and talks at the level of the sub-committees.

It looks to develop the best methods to support the process of cooperation between the two countries, overcome obstacles and difficulties that may arise, and provide opportunities in order to enhance work between them.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the Saudi and Jordanian sides signed an agreement based on the recommendations listed in the minutes.

KSRelief distributes winter kits in Yemen

  The kits will benefit 3,857 individuals from displaced and poor families
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 518 winter kits in Yemen in cooperation with the Selah Foundation for Development.

The kits will benefit 3,857 individuals from displaced and poor families in several Yemeni governorates.

Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor general for operations and programs at KSRelief, met on Wednesday in Riyadh with Gilbert Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and his accompanying delegation. 

The two sides discussed cooperation between KSRelief and IFAD in projects related to improving livelihoods and mitigating humanitarian crises.

Houngbo praised Saudi support for agricultural activity as a pillar of national economies, and commended the strategic partnership between KSRelief and IFAD.

