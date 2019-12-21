Saudi-Jordanian committee concludes meetings

RIYADH: The 16th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee concluded in Riyadh on Thursday, under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Dr. Tariq Al-Hammouri.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues pertaining to the fields of finance, development, commerce, investment, economy, security, judiciary, energy, industry, health, education, culture, media, environment, municipal affairs, housing, Islamic affairs, labor, sports, tourism, transportation, communications and customs.

The committee discussed the recommendations of the joint report and talks at the level of the sub-committees.

It looks to develop the best methods to support the process of cooperation between the two countries, overcome obstacles and difficulties that may arise, and provide opportunities in order to enhance work between them.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the Saudi and Jordanian sides signed an agreement based on the recommendations listed in the minutes.