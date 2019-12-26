You are here

Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. (AFP)
AFP

  • Typhoon Phanfone tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday
  • At least 16 people had been confirmed killed in villages and towns in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines
MANILA: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday.
Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
With the Internet and mobile phone networks still cut off in some badly damaged areas, a full assessment of Phanfone’s damage was not immediately possible on Thursday morning.
But at least 16 people had been confirmed killed in villages and towns in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.
Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations that are famed for their white-sand beaches and popular with foreign tourists.
The airport at Kalibo, which services Boracay, was badly damaged, according to a Korean tourist who was stranded there and provided images to AFP.
“Roads remain blocked, but some efforts have been made to clear away the damage. It’s pretty bad,” Jung Byung Joon said via Instagram messenger.
“Everything within 100 meters of the airport looks broken. There are a lot of frustrated people at the airport as flights have been canceled.
“Taxis are still running but it’s windy and still raining so no one wants to leave the airport, including me. “
Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country’s deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.
“It’s like the younger sibling of Haiyan. It’s less destructive, but it followed a similar path,” Cindy Ferrer, an information officer at the Western Visayas region’s disaster officer, told AFP.
Tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, ruining Christmas celebrations.
Many others were not able to return to their families, with ferries and plane services suspended.
Among those killed Phanfone was a police officer who was electrocuted by a toppled electric post while patrolling.
The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of about 20 major storms a year.
Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Philippines

Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’

Updated 26 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

Oman’s India envoy says new maritime pact ‘far-reaching’

  • India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19
Updated 26 December 2019
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Oman’s ambassador to India said on Wednesday that a bilateral maritime pact would have a “far-reaching impact” on stability in the Arabian Gulf.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, enables India to expand its footprint in the western Indian Ocean, the Arabian Gulf and East Africa.

Oman will allow New Delhi and its navy access to its Duqm port, about 550 km south of the capital Muscat. In the special economic zone at Duqm Sebacic Oman, an Indo-Oman joint venture, is planning to set up a $1.2 billion project, the largest sebacic acid plant in the Middle East.

India is among Oman’s top trading partners with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2018-19. It was the second largest importer of crude oil from Oman last year and more than 800,000 Indians live in Oman, sending back over $3 billion annually in remittances.

“On the one hand it enables New Delhi to expand its economic and security footprint ... on the other hand it will have a far reaching impact on stability in the Arabian Gulf and India’s interests in the region,” Ambassador Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al-Rawahi told Arab News.

“India and Oman’s relationship has grown over the decades and become more significant at a time when global trade and food security are paramount which requires that neighbors join efforts to enhance security.” 

Oman’s initiative to strengthen cooperation with India during the recent visit of Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to the sultanate could be seen as part of its efforts to diversify security partnerships, he added.

India’s Foreign Ministry said that Jaishankar’s visit was “in pursuit of India’s objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region which is in India’s extended neighborhood.”

Former ambassadors and foreign policy experts said the maritime pact would institutionalize long-standing bilateral cooperation.

“During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oman in 2018 they agreed to work closely on the Duqm facilities,” Anil Trigunayat told Arab News. “The Gulf countries are important for India’s overall security architecture, therefore developing closer ties with Oman is good for the overarching security of India.”

Anil Wadhwa, a former Indian ambassador to Oman, said the strategic significance of the agreement lay in the turnaround facility for the ship, allowing the Indian vessel room to maneuver. 

Prof. Sujata Aishwarya, from the New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, said India was asserting itself in a region it considered to be of great strategic interest in the same way that China was strengthening its maritime Silk Route through infrastructure projects and economic partnerships.

Oman India Maritime cooperation Duqm port

