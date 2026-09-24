NEW YORK CITY: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ferocious criticism of him at the UN Thursday, saying that “no lie” will alter the ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest.

“As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians. Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said in a statement.