Kashmir border shooting kills 2 Pakistani, an Indian soldier

A Pakistani Kashmiri woman sits amid the debris of her home that was reportedly destroyed by cross border shelling from Indian troop on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (AP)
  The Pakistani military said in a statement that its troops came under attack Wednesday
  Tensions in Muslim-majority Kashmir have escalated since August
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have again traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, with the latest exchange killing two Pakistani troops and an Indian soldier, officials on both sides said Thursday.
The Pakistani military said in a statement that its troops came under attack Wednesday in the Dewa area, where the two soldiers died, and returned fire. There was also cross-border shooting in the Hajji Pir region. The Pakistani military called it an “unprovoked cease-fire violation.”
In India, army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said an Indian soldier was killed when Pakistani forces targeted their positions Wednesday in the area of Rampur, in the Indian-administered Kashmir. He said Indian soldiers returned fire.
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the latest cease-fire violation and paid tributes to the two killed soldiers, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of looking to disrupt peace in the region.
Tensions in Muslim-majority Kashmir — which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety — have escalated since August, when India downgraded the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it administers and imposed a lock-down.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have two of their three wars over Kashmir after gaining independence from British rule in 1947.
In February, an escalation pushed them to the brink of war again when a suicide bombing in Indian-run Kashmir killed 40 Indian troops, an attack claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.
Pakistan later said its forces downed two Indian air force planes and captured an Indian pilot, who was later released.
Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that New Delhi seeks to launch cross-border attacks on Pakistan to divert international attention from its human rights violations in Kashmir and tensions with its own minority Muslims.

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar’s Rakhine

AFP

  The National League for Democracy's Ye Thein had been held for weeks by the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists
  The Arakan Army has carried out a series of daring kidnappings, bombings and raids against the army and local officials in Rakhine state
YANGON: An official from Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leader’s defense of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday.
The National League for Democracy’s Ye Thein, party chairman in Buthidaung township, had been held for weeks by the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.
The rebels said he was killed in military attacks on Christmas day but the claim could not be verified and NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said the group bore responsibility.
Ye Thein was detained on December 11 ahead of demonstrations backing Suu Kyi’s high-profile opening statements at the UN’s top court the same day.
“We, all members of NLD, are very sorry for the loss,” Myo Nyunt told AFP. “His gathering to support her was righteous and it was not a crime.”
The Arakan Army has carried out a series of daring kidnappings, bombings and raids against the army and local officials in Rakhine state.
Myanmar’s military has hit back hard, deploying thousands of additional soldiers to the western state and carrying out what Amnesty International called enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions.
The clashes are taking place in the same area where the military drove around 740,000 Rohingya Muslims over the border to Bangladesh in a bloody 2017 campaign.
The small African, mainly Muslim state of Gambia opened arguments against Buddhist-majority Myanmar at the International Court of Justice on December 10 accusing it of breaching the 1948 UN genocide convention in its operations against the Rohingya.
Backed by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Canada and the Netherlands, Gambia sought emergency measures to prevent further violence against the Rohingya, pending a fuller case that could take years.
The Arakan Army said ahead of the hearings that it endorsed the case in a rare display of solidarity with Rohingya who are seen in Myanmar as non-citizens.
Suu Kyi stunned observers when she agreed to lead a team to The Hague in mid-December to represent Myanmar.
The former democracy icon’s reputation lies in tatters over the crisis but at home she enjoys broad support and several events across the country were organized to cheer her on.
Suu Kyi said in her opening statement there was no proof of “genocidal intent” and said army operations were in response to Rohingya militant attacks.

Topics: Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Rohingya

