Mobily, Landmark Arabia partner on loyalty program

Siemens, Tarshid to reduce emissions

Tarshid, the National Energy Services Company, and Siemens Saudi Arabia have signed a smart energy scheme to reduce 4,300 tons of CO2 emissions and support the National Information Center (NIC) save 28 percent on energy consumption annually. Leveraging on the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) model to accelerate smart building performance initiatives and reduce national domestic energy usage, Siemens aims to support businesses in the Kingdom along their journey toward a more sustainable and profitable future.

Siemens is partnering with Tarshid in the implementation of a holistic building performance and sustainability solution for the NIC.

With this agreement, the company aims to serve the Kingdom’s strategic sustainability goal of achieving significant energy savings by 2030.

“With buildings now becoming an essential part of clean energy transition strategies in the Kingdom, Siemens’ energy-saving measures for its cooling, lighting and occupancy-based energy scheme ensures the best outcomes for their project value and minimizes operating expenditures within the ESPC’s 10-year payback scheme,” the company said.

Combining the expertise of Siemens’ data analytics and digital services capabilities to deliver new levels of building performance and insights, the NIC will be able to reduce their strategic and operational goals, while increasing their competitive advantage.

Elangovan Karuppiah, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Regional Solutions and Services, Middle East and Asia, said: “Siemens has been a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia for nearly a century. This exciting new energy efficiency project is evidence of our firm commitment to jointly build the smart infrastructure that will power the Kingdom’s smart cities and create a sustainable future for the next generation.”

Siemens has expanded its investment in Saudi Arabia by transferring its know-how in energy efficiency, as well as its regional competency centers and global know-how to enable the Kingdom to reduce its dependency on oil and cut power consumption of its critical facilities, like the NIC. Backed by a strong global network of building performance and advisory services and proven track record in energy efficiency projects, Siemens is turning buildings and organizations in the Kingdom into high-performing assets by maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact.