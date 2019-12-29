Mobily, Landmark Arabia partner on loyalty program

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Landmark Arabia have inked a deal allowing their customers to exchange points between their respective loyalty programs, namely Mobily’s Neqaty and Landmark Arabia’s Shukran.
The agreement, which was signed on Dec. 17, will further enrich the relationship between the two loyalty programs by allowing Mobily customers to exchange their Neqaty points via Mobily’s website or app, which can be redeemed inside or outside the Kingdom at Shukran’s various brands. Likewise, Shukran members can exchange their points for Neqaty rewards such as call minutes, SMS, data and bill/smartphone discount via the Shukran website, or shop from Neqaty partners.
Salman Albadran, chief executive of Mobily, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Landmark Arabia’s Shukran program, with which we have built a significant partnership over the past seven years; this new strategic move will help both parties bolster their customer experience by providing a greater choice of products, services and rewards.”
Rahul Jagtiani, group director — Digital Landmark Group, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic association with Mobily, which will allow Shukran and Mobily customers to exchange their Neqaty points for Shukran points, then redeem them at any of the Landmark Arabia outlets. In addition, customers can also convert their Shukrans to Neqaty through this two-way partnership.”
“By weaving our loyalty experience with a mobile-first approach, we are essentially ensuring a more interactive and accessible process for customers. This is indeed a significant milestone for us as we bring in greater value to more people in this region,” added Jagtiani.
