You are here

  • Home
  • Siemens, Tarshid to reduce emissions

Siemens, Tarshid to reduce emissions

Siemens is turning buildings and organizations in the Kingdom into high performing assets by maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz9r6

Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

Siemens, Tarshid to reduce emissions

Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

Tarshid, the National Energy Services Company, and Siemens Saudi Arabia have signed a smart energy scheme to reduce 4,300 tons of CO2 emissions and support the National Information Center (NIC) save 28 percent on energy consumption annually. Leveraging on the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) model to accelerate smart building performance initiatives and reduce national domestic energy usage, Siemens aims to support businesses in the Kingdom along their journey toward a more sustainable and profitable future.
Siemens is partnering with Tarshid in the implementation of a holistic building performance and sustainability solution for the NIC.
With this agreement, the company aims to serve the Kingdom’s strategic sustainability goal of achieving significant energy savings by 2030.
“With buildings now becoming an essential part of clean energy transition strategies in the Kingdom, Siemens’ energy-saving measures for its cooling, lighting and occupancy-based energy scheme ensures the best outcomes for their project value and minimizes operating expenditures within the ESPC’s 10-year payback scheme,” the company said.
Combining the expertise of Siemens’ data analytics and digital services capabilities to deliver new levels of building performance and insights, the NIC will be able to reduce their strategic and operational goals, while increasing their competitive advantage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Siemens is working with Tarshid to support the National Information Center save 28% on energy consumption annually through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC).

• The project reduces 4,300 tons of CO2 emissions from the environment, equivalent to planting 21,600 trees.

Elangovan Karuppiah, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Regional Solutions and Services, Middle East and Asia, said: “Siemens has been a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia for nearly a century. This exciting new energy efficiency project is evidence of our firm commitment to jointly build the smart infrastructure that will power the Kingdom’s smart cities and create a sustainable future for the next generation.”
Siemens has expanded its investment in Saudi Arabia by transferring its know-how in energy efficiency, as well as its regional competency centers and global know-how to enable the Kingdom to reduce its dependency on oil and cut power consumption of its critical facilities, like the NIC. Backed by a strong global network of building performance and advisory services and proven track record in energy efficiency projects, Siemens is turning buildings and organizations in the Kingdom into high-performing assets by maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact.

Related

Corporate News
Mobily, Landmark Arabia partner on loyalty program
Corporate News
McDonald’s recruitment campaign on Snapchat smashes goals

Mobily, Landmark Arabia partner on loyalty program

The agreement between Mobily and Landmark Arabia was signed on Dec. 17.
Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

Mobily, Landmark Arabia partner on loyalty program

Updated 29 December 2019
Arab News

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Landmark Arabia have inked a deal allowing their customers to exchange points between their respective loyalty programs, namely Mobily’s Neqaty and Landmark Arabia’s Shukran.
The agreement, which was signed on Dec. 17, will further enrich the relationship between the two loyalty programs by allowing Mobily customers to exchange their Neqaty points via Mobily’s website or app, which can be redeemed inside or outside the Kingdom at Shukran’s various brands. Likewise, Shukran members can exchange their points for Neqaty rewards such as call minutes, SMS, data and bill/smartphone discount via the Shukran website, or shop from Neqaty partners.
Salman Albadran, chief executive of Mobily, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Landmark Arabia’s Shukran program, with which we have built a significant partnership over the past seven years; this new strategic move will help both parties bolster their customer experience by providing a greater choice of products, services and rewards.”
Rahul Jagtiani, group director — Digital Landmark Group, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic association with Mobily, which will allow Shukran and Mobily customers to exchange their Neqaty points for Shukran points, then redeem them at any of the Landmark Arabia outlets. In addition, customers can also convert their Shukrans to Neqaty through this two-way partnership.”
“By weaving our loyalty experience with a mobile-first approach, we are essentially ensuring a more interactive and accessible process for customers. This is indeed a significant milestone for us as we bring in greater value to more people in this region,” added Jagtiani.

Related

Corporate News
McDonald’s recruitment campaign on Snapchat smashes goals
Corporate News
Mastercard, SABB partner for cross-border payments

Latest updates

Reports: 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania
INTERVIEW: Louvre Abu Dhabi flagship of Middle East’s artistic fleet, says director
Saudi fighter battles through broken rib to triumph at MMA event
Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.