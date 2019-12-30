You are here

India’s tourism industry hit by a wave of violence

Managers in luxury hotels and guest houses near the Taj Mahal said last-minute cancellations during the festive season have dampened business sentiment. (Reuters/File)
  • At least seven countries issue travel warnings; last minute cancellations hurt hospitality sector
MUMBAI: India’s tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings. Officials estimate about 200,000 domestic and international tourists canceled or postponed their trip to the Taj Mahal in the past two weeks, one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions.
“There has been a 60 percent decline in visitor footfalls in December this year,” said Dinesh Kumar, a police inspector overseeing a special tourist police station near the Taj Mahal who has access to visitor data. He said the decline was compared to December last year.
“Indian and foreign tourists have been calling our control rooms to check security. We assure them protection, but many still decide to stay away,” said Kumar.
A group of European tourists traveling in a group across India said they now planned to cut short their 20-day trip.
“We are all retired folks, for us travel has to be slow and relaxing. The newspaper headlines have led to a sense of concern and we will leave sooner than we had planned,” said Dave Millikin, a retired banker living on the outskirts of London.
The Taj Mahal, situated in the town of Agra, attracts over 6.5 million tourists every year, generating nearly $14 million annually from entrance fees. A foreign tourist pays 1,100 rupees (about $15) to enter the grounds, although nationals from neighboring countries get a discount.
Managers in luxury hotels and guest houses around the Taj Mahal said last-minute cancellations during the festive season have further dampened business sentiment at a time when the country’s economic growth has slowed to 4.5 percent, its slowest pace in more than 6 years.

In a bid to clamp down on violence and unrest, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Agra.
“Blocking the internet has affected travel and tourism in Agra by about 50-60 percent,” said Sandeep Arora, president of the Agra Tourism Development Foundation that groups over 250 tour operators, hotels and guides.
The US, Britain, Russia, Israel, Singapore, Canada and Taiwan have issued travel adviseries asking their citizens to either refrain from visiting or to exercise caution when visiting regions embroiled in India’s protests.
Jayanta Malla Baruah, the head of the Assam Tourism Development Corp., said the state, home to the world’s largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros, is visited on average by 500,000 tourists during December. “But this time, due to the ongoing protests and travel adviseries by various countries, the number is down by 90 percent if not more.”

French union strikes cause more transport chaos

Commuters wait for a train at the Gare Saint-Lazare railway station in Paris during a union strike over government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system. (AFP)
  • Government and trade unions to hold their next talks in January
PARIS: The French government and a key trade union on Sunday exchanged bitter accusations over who was to blame for France’s over three-week transport strike against pension reforms, as the stalemate showed little sign of relenting. Deputy Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari accused the hard-line CGT union of a “systematic opposition to any reform” while the union’s chief Philippe Martinez charged the government with strewing “chaos” in the conflict.
The strike — now longer than the notorious 22-day strike of winter 1995 — has now lasted 25 days and is on course to surpass the longest transport strike in France which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.
Aside from two driverless lines, the Paris metro was again almost completely shut down on Sunday while only a fraction of high-speed TGV trains were running.
The government and unions are only due to hold their next talks on Jan. 7, two days ahead of a new day of mass demonstrations against the reform which is championed by President Emmanuel Macron.
In an interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper, Djebbari angrily accused the CGT of “attitudes of intimidation, harassment and even aggression” against railway workers who had opted not to down tools.
He accused the CGT of showing a “systematic opposition to any reform, of blocking and sometimes intimidation.”
“The CGT wants to make its mark through media stunts. But the French are not going to be duped by the extreme-left politicization of this movement,” he added.
But in an interview with the same newspaper, Martinez accused the government of trying to ensure the conflict deteriorated further.

“Emmanuel Macron presents himself as a man of a new world but he is imitating Margaret Thatcher,” he said, referring to the late British prime minister who sought to break the power of the unions in 1980s standoffs.
“There is real anger. Of course, not being paid for 24 days is tough. But the conflict is the result of two-and-a-half years of suffering,” Martinez added.
He said he was awaiting concessions from Macron in a New Year’s address Tuesday evening as well as recognition that “most people are not happy and that he (the president) was wrong.”
The French president, elected in 2017 on pledges to reform France, has remained virtually silent on the standoff, save for a call for a Christmas truce that went unheeded and a vow not to take a presidential pension.
This will intensify attention on Dec. 31 address, with all eyes on whether Macron offers steps to defuse the conflict or indicates he is ready for a long, grinding standoff.
The unions are demanding that the government drops a plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system.
The overhaul would see workers in certain sectors — including the railways — lose early retirement benefits. The government says the pension overhaul is needed to create a fairer system.
But workers object to the inclusion of a so-called pivot age of 64 until which people would have to work to earn a full pension — two years beyond the official retirement age.

