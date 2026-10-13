RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League has rescheduled three fixtures that were due to take place this week. It said the decisions were made as a result of mandatory minimum rest periods between matches and to accommodate logistical requirements.

Al-Riyadh vs. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Shabab, both of which were originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, while Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr, which was due to be played on Thursday, Oct. 15, has been moved to Saturday, March 6, 2027. All other fixtures this week will go ahead as scheduled.

The SPL said the changes were made following a review of rest-period requirements and the organizational and operational arrangements needed for the matches, and in accordance with the league’s approved scheduling procedures and logistical needs of clubs.