Yemen government calls on World Bank, IMF to end Houthi banknote ban

Yemeni bank tellers count money at the central bank in government controlled Aden. Houthis have recently banned traders from using central bank banknotes in the areas under the militia's control. (AFP/File Photo)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Houthi ban has caused nation-wide economical repercussions including the fall of the currency
  • Houthis have recently banned local traders from trading with banknotes that were recently printed by the central bank in Aden


AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has sent letters to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, urging them to pressure the Iran-backed Houthis to revoke their ban on the recently-printed banknotes. 

The government said that Houthis ban has caused nation-wide economical repercussions including the fall of the currency and the stop of salaries.

“We have told them that Houthi decision would have destructive impact on the national currency," a senior government official told Arab News on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press, adding that the government turned to the international monetary funds after running out of options to stop Houthis.

“We have no authority over them. The only thing we can do is raising the issue to the international community,” the official said.

Houthis have recently banned local traders from trading with banknotes that were recently printed by the central bank in Aden. People under Houthi-controlled areas were given a month to swap their notes with the old ones or replace them with Houthi- initiated electronic riyal.

The Yemeni government said that Houthis, who facing multiple battlefields, aimed to absorb cash from the market to fund their military efforts and other activities.

“Their aim is socking up liquidity from the market and divert it to their military activities. This is a dangerous decision that would leave bad mark on everyone including those who live in liberated areas,” the government official said.

Not trusting Houthi procedures, traders said they sent their cash to government-controlled areas such as Marib city, where they replaced their new notes with the old one.

If Houthis-controlled continued confiscating the currency, the Yemeni official warned, the government might be forced into printing more money or a face cash crunch. “We do not want to restore to this option as it would cause inflation,” the official said.

On Wednesday, Yemeni riyal continued to plunge, hovering around 610 to the dollar in the port city of Aden after falling from 602 over the weekend. Finance ministry in Aden said on Tuesday that Houthi ban has obstructed paying public servants in Houthi-controlled areas as local banks refused to disperse salaries due to lack of cash.

In a statement broadcast on the national TV, the ministry held Houthis responsible for disrupting salaries, saying 175,000 government employees would not be able to receive salaries and it would resume paying salaries when rebels revoke the decision.  

Similarly, the central bank in Aden warned local companies from complying with Houthi ban or electronic riyal, saying recent regulations by the branch of the central bank in Sana’a are illegal, vowing to take action against local companies that deal with Houthi electronic riyal.  In Sana’a, Houthis issued a statement warning traders against complying with calls for civil disobedience in their territories, saying shops and companies that shut down operations on Wednesday were doing their annual count.

Politically, analysts in Yemen think Houthis initiated the ban on the recently printed notes to show they are still politically and economically powerful and can made trouble to the government in Aden.

“This comes in the context of their attempt to show they are in control of the economy and have a say on the central bank decisions,” Yasser Al Yafae, a political analyst based in Aden told Arab News on Wednesday.

“They escalated military activities and imposed a ban on the new banknotes to demonstrate they have not been weakened by fighting or economical decisions such as relocation of the central bank to Aden.”

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Oman budget projects rise in spending as deficit remains high

Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

Oman budget projects rise in spending as deficit remains high

  • Government has relied on borrowing to spur growth and refill its coffers, which were depleted by lower oil prices



DUBAI: Oman’s government expects to increase spending this year by 2 percent to 13.2 billion rials ($34.38 billion), but its fiscal deficit will remain high at 8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), its state news agency said on Wednesday.

The government expects a deficit of 2.5 billion rials in 2020, slightly lower than the 2.8 billion rials projected in the 2019 budget.

Oman recorded a deficit of 1.9 billion rials in the first 10 months of 2019, according to government data.

Some 80 percent of the 2020 deficit will be funded through foreign and domestic borrowing, while the remainder will be funded by drawing from reserves, the state news agency ONA said.

Revenues are estimated at 10.7 billion rials, assuming an average oil price of $58 per barrel this year. Revenues are up 6 percent from last year’s budget projection.

Oil prices have been recovering recently, as the price of Brent Crude Futures settled at $66 per barrels on Tuesday, according Refinitiv data. Brent gained about 23 percent in 2019. OPEC nations and producers outside the exporting group in late 2019 agreed to deepen crude output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day until March 2020 to support prices, but the move could weigh on growth and oil revenues for oil producers in the Gulf.

Rated junk by all three major rating agencies, Moody’s, Fitch and S&P, Oman has relied heavily on borrowing over the past few years to spur growth and refill its coffers — depleted because of lower oil prices.

Moody’s said in a statement in March that Oman could face external vulnerability as wide fiscal deficits will contribute to wide current account deficits, perpetuating Oman’s dependence on steady inflows of external financing.

Topics: Oman GDP oman economy current account deficit

