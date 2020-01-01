Tous unveils collection for Saudi Arabia

Spanish jewelry brand Tous has revealed its latest collection “Nocturne,” designed specifically for the Saudi market.

The launch ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq hotel, was attended by media professionals, social media influencers, and notable Saudi women. The attendees were impressed by the creative pieces on display, crafted by innovative and skilled designers.

“The Nocturne collection caters to every taste and budget in the Saudi market. This collection features new creative designs and adds to the portfolio of Tous rings, bracelets, silver diamond necklaces and platinum. With various appearances and shapes, the pieces will surpass the expectations of women and cater to the tastes of Tous customers and lovers who search for elegance and charm,” a statement said.

The collection includes diamond pieces, precious stones and carefully polished seed pearls.

“Tous creative designers know very well that Saudi girls have high expectations for looks and charm; therefore, they ensured that the Nocturne collection is matchless and unique, and above all caters to all ages and every girl who wants to be stylish,” Tous said.

The new collection is now available at Tous stores located in shopping centers across the Kingdom.

Tous has created an innovative jewelry concept with a distinctive approach to traditional high-end jewelry. Tous offers original jewels crafted in unique materials, including day-to-night jewelry. The family-owned company has evolved into a global lifestyle brand with its jewelry, accessories, watches and fragrance collections. Today, the Barcelona-based global brand is present in 40 countries with more than 400 stores in cities such as New York, Mexico and Tokyo.