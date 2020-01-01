Tous unveils collection for Saudi Arabia

You are here

The launch ceremony held at Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq hotel was attended by social media influencers and notable Saudi women.
Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

Spanish jewelry brand Tous has revealed its latest collection “Nocturne,” designed specifically for the Saudi market.

The launch ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq hotel, was attended by media professionals, social media influencers, and notable Saudi women. The attendees were impressed by the creative pieces on display, crafted by innovative and skilled designers.

“The Nocturne collection caters to every taste and budget in the Saudi market. This collection features new creative designs and adds to the portfolio of Tous rings, bracelets, silver diamond necklaces and platinum. With various appearances and shapes, the pieces will surpass the expectations of women and cater to the tastes of Tous customers and lovers who search for elegance and charm,” a statement said.

The collection includes diamond pieces, precious stones and carefully polished seed pearls.

“Tous creative designers know very well that Saudi girls have high expectations for looks and charm; therefore, they ensured that the Nocturne collection is matchless and unique, and above all caters to all ages and every girl who wants to be stylish,” Tous said.

The new collection is now available at Tous stores located in shopping centers across the Kingdom.

Tous has created an innovative jewelry concept with a distinctive approach to traditional high-end jewelry. Tous offers original jewels crafted in unique materials, including day-to-night jewelry. The family-owned company has evolved into a global lifestyle brand with its jewelry, accessories, watches and fragrance collections. Today, the Barcelona-based global brand is present in 40 countries with more than 400 stores in cities such as New York, Mexico and Tokyo.

Labor Ministry partners with STC for digital transformation

Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the STC Group have signed an MoU for strategic partnership in several areas and benefit from each other’s experiences to achieve their respective goals, which are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed by Rashid bin Muhammad Al-Jalajel, undersecretary for strategic affairs, Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and Riyadh bin Saeed Muawad, senior vice president of the business unit, STC.

The signing took place in the presence of Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, CEO of STC Group Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser, and Assistant Minister of Labor and Social Development Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

The deal aims at enabling digital transformation, training and qualifying employees at the ministry, providing data and internet solutions and services at high speed in accordance with international standards, as well as wired and wireless phone lines and IP telephony services, in addition to the development of fast, effective and high-quality communication and coordination tools for VIPs through technical support mechanisms and rapid response to malfunctions.

Al-Jasser, assistant minister of labor and social development, said: “This agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and supports communication channels between government agencies on the one hand and between the citizen and the private sector on the other hand.”

He said the MoU aims to achieve social economic development and contribute to the national economic policy.

Meanwhile, Muawad, senior vice president of the business unit, STC, said the company’s innovative technical solutions aim at enabling all sectors of the Kingdom to digitize their services as digital transformation is one of the key pillars of Vision 2030, through which it seeks to raise the quality of services provided to citizens.

“We are proud to be part of this huge project that will benefit the country, and will achieve the goals of the leadership by localizing businesses in different fields,” he added.

