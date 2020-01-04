You are here

Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons

US official said they have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases which host coalition troops. (File/AFP)
  • Surveillance efforts were now focused on potential new attacks instead of the Daesh group
  • The rocket attacks have stoked fears of a proxy war between the US and Iran on Iraqi soil
BAGHDAD: US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight militants have scaled back operations, a US defence official told AFP Saturday, a day after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“Our first priority is protecting coalition personnel,” the official said, saying the US-led force had “limited” their training and other anti-militant operations.
“It's not a halt,” the source said, adding: “We have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops.”
The official said the change came after a series of rocket attacks by pro-Iran factions on US troops in recent months.

The spokesperson for NATO also announced that training missions in Iraq will be suspended.
The NATO mission in Iraq, which numbers in the hundreds, trains the country's security forces at the request of the Baghdad government to prevent the return of the Daesh group.
But US surveillance efforts were now focused on potential new attacks instead of the Daesh group.
The rocket attacks, which killed one American contractor last month, have stoked fears of a proxy war between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil.
Those worries skyrocketed Friday after a US strike in Baghdad killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force foreign operations arm.
The strike also killed the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of mostly Shiite factions close to Iran and incorporated into the Baghdad government's security forces.
On Saturday, the Hashed said a new strike had hit a convoy of their forces north of the capital, with Iraqi state media blaming the United States.
But the spokesman for the US-led coalition denied it.
“There was no American or coalition strike,” Myles Caggins told AFP.

Iran will 'punish' Americans wherever they are within its reach

Iran will 'punish' Americans wherever they are within its reach

  • General Abuhamzeh raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf
  • He is the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman
DUBAI: Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying.
General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.
Iran reserved the right to take revenge against the United States for the death of Soleimani, he said in comments made late on Friday and reported on Saturday by Tasnim.
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there ... vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago... some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said.

