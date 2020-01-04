You are here

Missiles hit Green Zone, Baghdad and Iraq base housing US troops

A general view shows the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

  • The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday
  • No deaths were reported
BAGHDAD: Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighbourhood, and Al-Balad air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.
"Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come," the military said in a statement. 
Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops. 
The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
 

Topics: Iraq Baghdad al-balad air base

France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih

Updated 04 January 2020
Reuters

  • Macron agreed with his Iraqi counterpart to make efforts to dampen tensions in the Middle East
  • The French president and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince underlined the importance of fighting Daesh and dealing with the political crisis in Libya
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest tensions in the Middle East on Saturday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraq's President Barham Salih.  

Macron agreed with his Iraqi counterpart to make efforts to dampen tensions in the Middle East after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike.
"The two presidents agreed to remain in close contact to avoid any further escalation in tensions and in order to act to ensure stability in Iraq and the broader region," Macron's office said of his telephone discussion with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

The French president also discussed Middle East developments with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The two leaders underlined the importance of fighting Daesh and dealing with the political crisis in Libya, Macron's office said.

Earlier on Saturday, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had discussed the situation in the Middle East with his German foreign minister Heiko Maas and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.
"We all noted in particular our agreement in the importance of preserving the stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and the whole of the region in general, as well as the need for Iran to avoid any new violation of the Vienna Agreement," Le Drian said.
Under the 2015 Vienna agreement, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in 2016, in exchange for limitations on Iran's nuclear work. US President Donald Trump's administration however pulled out of the deal. 



 

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Barham Salih Soleimani death

