Missiles hit Green Zone, Baghdad and Iraq base housing US troops

BAGHDAD: Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighbourhood, and Al-Balad air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.
"Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come," the military said in a statement.
Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops.
The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
